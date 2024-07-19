MLS announces significant roster rule changes

The modifications, which go into impact as of the 2024 Secondary Switch Window, observe a complete, data-driven course of carried out by MLS and the Sporting and Competitors Committee, which is comprised of MLS homeowners and choose membership sporting administrators. The method, which started in early 2023, integrated insights from greater than 25,000 soccer followers surveyed throughout america and Canada.

At the moment’s announcement is one other step in MLS’ continued evaluate of the league’s roster guidelines and competitors format.

“The brand new roster guidelines open the door for golf equipment to signal further world-class gamers and extra rising stars, whereas additionally offering an excessive amount of flexibility to speculate throughout the roster,” mentioned Todd Durbin, MLS Govt Vice President, Participant Technique and Relations.

“We’ve a singular alternative with the World Cup coming in two years. These modifications, together with others being mentioned for potential implementation in 2025 and past, will elevate our league and improve fan engagement world wide.”