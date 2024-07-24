Missing Girl Alison Chao Found in California: Everything We Know

Alison Chao, who was reported lacking earlier in July, has been discovered protected, in keeping with authorities.

Chao, 15, was discovered on Tuesday morning exterior the workplace of native information station in Glendale, California, following vital public consideration and concern.

The Context

Chao left her residence in Monterey Park, California, every week in the past. Chao, who left on her bike, was headed to a member of the family’s house in San Gabriel, however by no means arrived.

Monterey Park Police are looking for lacking teen Alison Chao, collaborating with a number of companies and asking for the general public’s assist.

A devoted web site, alisonchao.com was launched to assist within the search efforts, as was an Instagram web page @helpfindalison.

What We Know

In a press release shared on the Fb web page of the Metropolis of Monterey Park, police stated, “Alison Jillian Chao, reported lacking final Tuesday, July 16, has been safely positioned this morning with the help of the Glendale Police Division.”

“Monterey Park Police Division extends its appreciation to group members and the various native, state and federal companions for his or her help throughout the investigation.”

Newsweek has reached out to a consultant of the Monterey Park Police Division by way of electronic mail for remark.

Chao was discovered exterior the places of work of ABC 7, which reported {that a} safety guard on the information station noticed the lady was strolling by. Chao had been adopted by somebody who referred to as the police after recognizing her because the lacking minor.

Alison Chao’s mom, Annie Chao, referred to as that individual “a very good Samaritan” and thanked them for “their kindness,” in a press release shared with Newsweek.

“I’m extremely relieved that Alison has been discovered protected,” the assertion stated. “My love for Alison is unconditional and unwavering. Alison is my solely baby and he or she means every thing to me.”

Newsweek has reached out to Annie Chao by way of her legal professional for added remark.

At a information convention Tuesday, Jose Romero, a lawyer and spokesperson for Alison’s father, Jeffery Chao stated, “What’s undisputed factually was that she left of her personal accord on her bicycle.”

Newsweek has reached out to Romero by way of his web site for remark.

NBC Information reported that on the information convention, Alison Chao’s aunt and a 15-year-old buddy of the Alison’s stated they consider that the the kid ran manner after studying she can be positioned within the full-time custody of her mom.

This custody association was confirmed to Newsweek in a press release by Alison Chao’s legal professional, Emily Robinson: “The decide has made determinations which can be solely in Alison’s finest curiosity, together with awarding Alison’s mom, Annie Chao, sole decision-making authority concerning Alison’s psychological well being and sole bodily custody of her.”

Newsweek has reached out to Alison Chao for remark by way of Robinson.

Within the assertion from Annie Chao, she said that: “Alison is a younger lady and her emotions about my divorce from her father are understandably difficult, however she has a household (each my aspect and her dad’s aspect) that loves and adores her. She is extremely proficient, clever, and loving.”

What’s Subsequent?

Alison’s legal professional has criticized social media customers who’re posting in regards to the case. “It is a very complicated scenario that shouldn’t be within the public discussion board,” Robinson stated.

“It’s being rendered much more damaging to Alison by deceptive and inaccurate social media posts from third events which have nearly no understanding of the information.”

Annie Chao echoed this sentiment in her personal assertion: “There may be an excessive amount of misinformation that has been posted on-line concerning Alison and my household by a small variety of folks.”

She additionally stated, “I’ll proceed to speak with regulation enforcement authorities and I hope to have a greater understanding concerning the circumstances surrounding Alison’s disappearance very quickly.”

