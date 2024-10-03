Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi share Italian wedding photos

4 months after they quietly married in Italy, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are sharing particulars from their intimate marriage ceremony.

Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, who’s the 22-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, on Wednesday shared snapshots from their ceremony in coordinated Instagram posts. “Eternally and all the time, your husband,” Bongiovi captioned his submit, whereas Brown wrote, “eternally and all the time, your spouse.”

Brown shared footage of herself carrying a customized Galia Lahav robe – per Individuals and The Minimize – with a cathedral veil throughout and after they exchanged their vows. Within the final picture, she’s seen blowing bubblegum in a strapless satin minidress and what could be her new husband’s bowtie on the dancefloor.

This seemed to be her second reception costume; she additionally wore a floor-length white lace Oscar de la Renta robe as she and Bongiovi reduce into their huge cake below a cover of disco balls, in response to a photograph shared to her Instagram Story.

Bongiovi tagged Tom Ford in his submit, by which he is carrying an ivory swimsuit jacket, black bowtie and black costume pants. In one of many photographs, he is posing with dad Bon Jovi, who’s sporting the identical look.

Matthew Modine, Brown’s onscreen dad in “Stranger Issues,” can also be seen officiating the ceremony.

The intimate occasion was held at Villa Cetinale Roman, a baroque-style villa in Tuscany, Italy, in response to marriage ceremony photographer Sandra von Riekhoff’s Instagram submit. The occasion was “a comparatively bijou assortment of family and friends and pulled along with professional stage & extremely impressed occasion design,” von Riekhoff wrote.

The “Stranger Issues” breakout star and Bongiovi tied the knot in a “very small household marriage ceremony,” as Jon Bon Jovi described on BBC’s “The One Show” in Might. Bon Jovi confirmed the couple’s marriage and added that they are doing “nice” and “completely improbable.”

“The bride seemed attractive, and Jake is comfortable as will be,” Bon Jovi mentioned in a clip of the show shared on X, previously Twitter. “It is true.”

The newlyweds publicly acknowledged their marriage in a joint Instagram submit in June, revealing their post-wedding celebrations came about at Common Orlando Resort.

Within the first picture, taken from behind, the couple are engaged in a water blaster race whereas Brown wears jean shorts with “wifey” written throughout the again. She additionally sports activities a backward cap that reads “spouse of the celebration.”