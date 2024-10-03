Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi share Italian wedding photos

4 months after they quietly married in Italy, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are sharing particulars from their intimate marriage ceremony.

Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, who’s the 22-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, on Wednesday shared snapshots from their ceremony in coordinated Instagram posts. “Eternally and all the time, your husband,” Bongiovi captioned his submit, whereas Brown wrote, “eternally and all the time, your spouse.”

Brown shared footage of herself carrying a customized Galia Lahav robe – per Individuals and The Minimize – with a cathedral veil throughout and after they exchanged their vows. Within the final picture, she’s seen blowing bubblegum in a strapless satin minidress and what could be her new husband’s bowtie on the dancefloor.

This seemed to be her second reception costume; she additionally wore a floor-length white lace Oscar de la Renta robe as she and Bongiovi reduce into their huge cake below a cover of disco balls, in response to a photograph shared to her Instagram Story.

Bongiovi tagged Tom Ford in his submit, by which he is carrying an ivory swimsuit jacket, black bowtie and black costume pants. In one of many photographs, he is posing with dad Bon Jovi, who’s sporting the identical look.

