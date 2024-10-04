Mikey Madison on Lessons Learned From Sean Baker While Filming ‘Anora’

Tuesday delivered an enormous night time for Mikey Madison.

“Are you kidding me? That is the place I’m from. I used to be born and raised in Los Angeles and my complete household is right here to see this film for the primary time. It’s a bit of nerve-wracking, too,” revealed the actress whereas standing outdoors the long-lasting Vista Theater within the metropolis’s Los Feliz neighborhood. Madison, 25, has been appearing for greater than a decade and achieved many pink carpet premieres in her profession however the event of sitting by way of Anora for the primary time amped up the anxiousness together with her siblings and finest pal additionally within the constructing.

The Sean Baker movie, launched by Neon this weekend, marks many firsts for Madison. After racking up credit on Pamela Adlon’s Higher Issues, Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time…in Hollywood and the 2022 reboot of Scream, Anora is the primary time she’s led a characteristic movie because the title character, the primary time she’s been nude on display screen and the primary time she’s been in a movie that gained a Palme d’Or, the very best honor awarded throughout the Cannes Movie Competition. Oh, and there’s Oscar buzz now, too.

Anora casts Madison as a stripper and intercourse employee, higher often known as Annie, whose life will get turned the other way up when she meets and marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Co-stars embody Mark Eydelshteyn, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Yura Borisov, Darya Ekamasova and Lindsey Normington. Baker directed from a script he additionally wrote — with Madison in thoughts for his lead from the start.

“He’s actually one of the crucial unimaginable individuals I’ve ever collaborated with,” Madison stated of Baker. “He gave me the liberty and the company to construct this character from the bottom up and current it to him. We had been so in tune with one another’s sensibilities by way of how we envisioned the movie, and he welcomed me in as this big collaborator with him. I’ve by no means been requested to do this earlier than or had that chance.”

Madison as Annie in Anora. Cannes Movie Competition

One other first. Working in tandem with Baker, who has turned out a collection of critically acclaimed movies from The Florida Challenge to Tangerine, delivered a brand new lesson day by day, Madison stated. However there’s one that stands proud most: “He actually made it clear that he cared about my concepts and what I used to be bringing to the movie. An important factor I realized from him is that my opinion and my voice matter.”

Baker has a historical past of discovering new expertise or rediscovering established expertise in a brand new mild, whether or not that be Madison with Anora or Simon Rex on his final movie, Pink Rocket. “It comes all the way down to that ‘it issue,’” Baker informed The Hollywood Reporter when requested to elucidate the particular sauce. “There’s one thing that catches you. It may be a mixture of physicality or persona. You simply see someone and immediately know that you just wish to see extra of them or that they should be on the large display screen.”

With Madison, he and his producing group of Samantha Quan and Alex Coco recalled seeing her in spectacular back-to-back turns in As soon as Upon a Time and Scream. “I used to be so blown away,” Baker recalled. “The final quarter-hour of As soon as Upon a Time…in Hollywood she stole scenes from Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and I simply thought, ‘We’ve to maintain our eyes on her.’ Then we noticed Scream opening weekend and whereas we had been sitting within the theater, we determined that that’s our Anora. We known as her agent the second we left the theater.”

Staff Anora: Vache Tovmasyan, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker, Karren Karagulian, Mikey Madison, Yura Borisov, Mark Eydelshteyn and Alex Coco outdoors L.A.’s Vista Theater for the Past Fest premiere. Todd Williamson/Courtesy of Neon

Samantha Quan, Sean Baker and Alex Coco. Todd Williamson/Courtesy of Neon

Staff Ivan: Vache Tovmasyan, Karren Karagulian, Mark Eydelshteyn and Yura Borisov. Todd Williamson/Courtesy of Neon