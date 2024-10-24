Mike Scioscia remembers the late Fernando Valenzuela

Scioscia will always remember the sport that made him assume the Dodgers had a star on their arms. It was Opening Day on April 9, 1981, at Dodger Stadium. Left-hander Jerry Reuss was scheduled to make the beginning in opposition to the Astros, however he was scratched due to a calf damage. Supervisor Tommy Lasorda turned to Valenzuela, then 20 years outdated, on a day’s discover to make the beginning. What did Valenzuela do? He pitched a five-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over Houston, the identical crew that received the Nationwide League West title on the final day of the 1980 season at Chavez Ravine.