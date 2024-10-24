Mike Scioscia remembers the late Fernando Valenzuela

Former Main League catcher Mike Scioscia was saddened on Tuesday evening after studying of the loss of life of Fernando Valenzuela, 63, his batterymate with the Dodgers from 1980-90.
“Man, a tragic day,” Scioscia mentioned by way of phone. “He was too younger. We heard he was sick, and we didn’t know what was occurring, however we knew it was critical. It’s simply unhappy.”
No one knew Valenzuela higher on the baseball discipline than Scioscia, who caught the left-hander greater than anyone. In 245 video games with Scioscia behind the plate, Valenzuela had a 3.32 ERA with a .242 batting common in opposition to. Valenzuela was recognized to have 5 pitches — screwball, changeup, slider, fastball and curveball.
Scioscia will always remember the sport that made him assume the Dodgers had a star on their arms. It was Opening Day on April 9, 1981, at Dodger Stadium. Left-hander Jerry Reuss was scheduled to make the beginning in opposition to the Astros, however he was scratched due to a calf damage. Supervisor Tommy Lasorda turned to Valenzuela, then 20 years outdated, on a day’s discover to make the beginning. What did Valenzuela do? He pitched a five-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over Houston, the identical crew that received the Nationwide League West title on the final day of the 1980 season at Chavez Ravine.
“His expertise was actual. He had impeccable command. He might transfer a ball 3 or 4 inches extra off the nook at will,” Scioscia mentioned. “Every part seemed like a fastball out of his hand, and he spun the ball very well with a curveball, for instance. Simply understanding how his pitches labored, it didn’t take a very long time, particularly with Fernando on the mound. He was calm and funky like he was throwing a batting follow session. He would make pitches and belief his expertise.”
Scioscia witnessed Valenzuela’s decline on the mound that began in 1988 resulting from a shoulder damage. Whereas now not the dominant pitcher followers — and Scioscia — have been used to seeing, Valenzuela nonetheless managed to throw a no-hitter in opposition to the Cardinals on June 29, 1990.
Earlier than the sport, Valenzuela and a few of his teammates have been within the video room and watched A’s right-hander Dave Stewart — a former teammate — pitch a no-hitter in opposition to the Blue Jays. A minute later, Valenzuela advised his crew, “You noticed [a no-hitter] on TV. You’ll see one in individual.”
“His stuff wasn’t fairly the identical, however he had uncanny command. He tailored what he wanted. He got here up with a bit of minimize fastball,” Scioscia remembered. “The Cardinals had a superb crew. As the sport went on, he continued to make pitches.”
Valenzuela was greater than among the best pitchers in Dodgers historical past. Off the sphere, in response to Scioscia, Valenzuela was a sensible joker. He had a knack for chopping by pressure which may come by a clubhouse. For instance, Valenzuela had a bit of lasso, and impulsively he would rope a teammate’s ankle as he walked by the clubhouse.
“He would chortle. All people can be laughing. It was humorous,” Scioscia mentioned. “Fernando was only a down-to-earth child from Mexico that pressured his solution to an unbelievable profession.”