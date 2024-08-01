Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Bought 169 Bitcoin For $11.4 Million In July

MicroStrategy Integrated (Nasdaq: MSTR) reported its monetary outcomes for Q2 2024, revealing a rise in its Bitcoin holdings. The corporate acquired 12,222 bitcoins for the reason that starting of the quarter, at a median value of $65,882 per bitcoin, bringing its whole holdings to 226,500 BTC, bought for $8.3 billion at a median value of $36,821 per bitcoin, as of July thirty first. In July alone, MicroStrategy acquired an extra 169 BTC for $11.4 million, Michael Saylor introduced.

In July, @MicroStrategy acquired an extra 169 BTC for $11.4 million and now holds 226,500 BTC. Please be a part of us at 5pm ET as we talk about our Q2 2024 monetary outcomes, the outlook for $BTC, and our #Bitcoin growth technique. $MSTRhttps://t.co/cfGPc42jfM — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) August 1, 2024

President and CEO Phong Le highlighted the corporate’s give attention to its Bitcoin technique, introducing “BTC Yield” as a key efficiency indicator. This metric measures the share change within the ratio of the corporate’s Bitcoin holdings to its assumed diluted shares excellent. 12 months-to-date, MicroStrategy achieved a BTC Yield of 12.2%, focusing on an annual yield of 4-8% from 2025-2027.

Along with its Bitcoin technique, MicroStrategy noticed a 21% year-over-year improve in subscription companies revenues, totaling $24.1 million. The corporate additionally efficiently raised $800 million via a convertible senior notes providing and introduced a 10-for-1 inventory cut up efficient August 7, 2024.

“Because the starting of Q2, we grew our bitcoin holdings by including 12,222 bitcoins via proceeds from our capital markets actions and extra money,” mentioned CFO Andrew Kang. “Moreover, we introduced a 10-for-1 inventory cut up earlier this month. We proceed to intently handle our fairness capital, and are submitting a registration assertion for a brand new $2 billion at-the-market fairness providing program. By our use of clever leverage, we now have once more achieved a ‘BTC Yield’ of 12.2% year-to-date, which we imagine demonstrates important bitcoin accretion to shareholders.”

As of June 30, 2024, the unique value foundation and market worth of MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin have been $8.3 billion and $14 billion, reflecting a median value per Bitcoin of $36,798 and a market value per Bitcoin of $61,926.69.