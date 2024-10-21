Michael Emerson Joins ‘Elsbeth’ Season 2 in Recurring Role

Michael Emerson is becoming a member of CBS‘ Elsbeth season two in a recurring function.

The Emmy winner took to the stage at an Elsbeth panel at New York Comedian Con on Saturday to announce his casting. A sneak peek on the upcoming Halloween episode was additionally unveiled throughout the panel, which featured a dialog, moderated by Elsbeth visitor star Laura Benanti, with co-creators and govt producers Robert and Michelle King, showrunner and govt producer Jonathan Tolins and solid members Carrie Preston and Wendell Pierce.

Emerson (The Observe, Misplaced) joins the collection as a foil to his spouse’s Elsbeth Tascioni, through which he’ll play Decide Milton Crawford, a haughty, soft-spoken and bespectacled man from an outdated New England household of public servants who sees his place within the nation’s elite as a birthright.

Elsbeth sees Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute however unconventional lawyer who makes use of her singular standpoint to make distinctive observations and nook sensible criminals and murderers alongside the NYPD. Season two is ready to carry “new circumstances and challenges when errors of the previous come again to hang-out Elsbeth, her boss Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson),” per the press launch.

The present is predicated on the character featured in The Good Spouse and The Good Battle. Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish, Bryan Goluboff and Gail Barringer function govt producers.

Season two of Elsbeth premiered on Oct. 17, however the first episode that includes Emerson will air on Dec. 12 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.