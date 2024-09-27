Micah Parsons to have MRI on ankle, gives latest on status after Cowboys’ win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — It was a much-needed victory for the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium of their 20-15 defeat of the New York Giants, taking them to 2-2 on the season to finish the month of September, however two video games performed briefly order caught as much as them as key gamers, together with Micah Parsons, went down with harm at totally different factors within the recreation.

Parsons left the competition with a neck challenge that was evaluated earlier than he’d return to the sector, however when he fell to the bottom with an obvious ankle harm within the fourth quarter and wanted to be helped off by the staff’s coaching workers, that was the tip of his night.

The excellent news is X-rays have been detrimental on the ankle, per Parsons after the sport, however he’s scheduled to endure an MRI on Friday as soon as the staff returns to Dallas.

“I simply iced it,” mentioned the three-time All-Professional move rusher. “I do know little or no. I’ve acquired an MRI tomorrow. I will attempt to get again subsequent week.”

The following recreation will contain taking over the Steelers in Pittsburgh however, not like this week whereby Parsons and the Cowboys have been pressured to go well with up twice in a span of solely 4 days, the staff is coming into a mini-bye week that can permit for further relaxation and restoration.

Because it stands, it is unknown if it is going to be sufficient time for Parsons to be prepared for Week 5, but it surely does seem that, for now, the worst-case situation may’ve been prevented.