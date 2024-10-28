Miami Dolphins vs. Arizona Cardinals: How to watch, kickoff time, channel and more

Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins will host the Arizona Cardinals for a Week 8 NFL recreation on Sunday. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire through Getty Photos)

When the Miami Dolphins hit the gridiron on Sunday to play the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is predicted to make his return after lacking 4 video games. Tagovailoa has been sitting out after he sustained his newest concussion throughout a collision with Buffalo Payments defensive again Damar Hamlin throughout the second week of the season. (Regardless of his harm, Tagovailoa has said that he will not be donning a protecting security cap in future video games.) The Dolphins will host the Cardinals for Sunday’s recreation which is able to air at 1 p.m. ET with a nationwide broadcast on Fox; right here’s all the information you want about at this time’s Dolphins vs. Cardinals recreation, and take a look at dwell game-day updates right here.

Find out how to watch the Dolphins vs. Cardinals recreation:

Date: October 27, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Sport: Dolphins vs. Cardinals

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and extra

What channel is the Dolphins vs. Cardinals recreation on?

The Miami Dolphins will host the Arizona Cardinals on the Exhausting Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens this Sunday, Oct. 27 airing dwell at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

You possibly can watch the Dolphins vs. Cardinals recreation on Fox on streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu with Reside TV. This Sunday’s recreation even be obtainable on NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

