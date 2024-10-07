Miami Dolphins pick up sloppy 15-10 victory over New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, heart, celebrates after his landing through the second half of an NFL soccer recreation towards the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. Steven Senne / AP



Alec Ingold scored the go-ahead landing on a 3-yard run with 4 minutes left, and Jason Sanders kicked three area objectives to make up for 3 botched kicks by the Dolphins particular groups on Sunday as Miami beat the New England Patriots 15-10.

In a recreation between two of the NFL’s worst groups that was pocked with penalties, missed kicks and clock administration errors, every staff managed only one landing, with Miami (2-3) taking the lead when Ingold plunged into the top zone on his solely carry of the sport.

The Patriots (1-4) nonetheless had two extra possibilities to take the lead after the 2-point try failed, however the first ended after a replay evaluation overturned a catch that was dominated a landing on the sphere, and the second fizzled on the Miami 11 when Jacoby Brissett hit Hunter Henry for 25 yards with 4 seconds left — however in the course of the sphere, with no alternative to cease the clock.

Making his second begin as the most recent quarterback to switch Tua Tagovailoa, Tyler Huntley accomplished 18 of 31 passes for 194 yards and one interception. Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 69 yards, Jaylen Wright ran for 86 and Raheem Mostert added 80 on the bottom for the Dolphins, who had misplaced three in a row whereas shuffling by means of three backup quarterbacks since Tagovailoa sustained his third identified concussion in Week 3.

Fumble-prone Patriots working again Rhamondre Stevenson was benched for the opening sequence however ran 12 occasions for 89 yards and a first-quarter landing that was arrange by Christian Gonzalez’s interception inside Miami territory. Brissett was 18 of 34 for 160 yards.

The Patriots celebrated a go-ahead landing go with 63 seconds left, however replays confirmed Ja’Lynn Polk’s second heel got here down on the top line. After two no-chance incompletions — and one more penalty — the Patriots turned the ball over on downs.

New England acquired the ball again by itself 43 with 29 seconds left, and Brissett linked on a 21-yard go to Kayshon Boutte on the Dolphins 36; the Patriots hustled to spike the ball with 12 seconds left. Brissett hit Henry close to the yardage markers — too far inbounds for him to have an opportunity to cease the clock.

Kicking woes

Sanders’ 54-yard area objective on Miami’s first drive gave the Dolphins, whose solely different win got here on a Week 1 kick with no time left, its first lead of the season.

However when Sanders went again out on the finish of the primary quarter for a 41-yard try, he doinked it off the left upright. The Dolphins additionally botched one other area objective try when long-snapper Blake Ferguson rolled the ball to the holder and Sanders did not even get an opportunity to swing his leg.

Miami additionally had a blocked punt, establishing the Patriots on the Dolphins’ 23. However after a drive that included two offensive holding penalties and simply 5 performs, Joey Slye pulled a 33-yard area objective try vast proper.

Clock mismanagement

The Dolphins then marched to the New England 25 to maneuver into place for a area objective that would have made it a one-point recreation.

However a mistimed snap by Aaron Brewer went over Huntley’s head, for a lack of 20 yards; there was additionally a penalty on the Dolphins, which was declined. Jake Bailey’s punt left the Patriots on their very own 5, they usually ran off simply 55 seconds earlier than punting.

Miami took over on the Patriots’ 44 and moved to the 28 for Sanders’ area objective try that cut up the uprights – solely to be waved off for a false begin.

The Patriots could not get anyplace on their possession and burned solely 12 seconds earlier than punting the ball again to Miami – a fifth possession contained in the 2-minute warning.

Accidents

Dolphins: Operating again De’Von Achane left with a concussion within the first half and didn’t return. Security Jevon Holland left the sport with a hand damage and didn’t return. WR Odell Beckham Jr. was lively for the primary time this season and was focused twice, however didn’t have a catch.

Patriots: None.

Up subsequent

Dolphins: Week off earlier than enjoying at Indianapolis on Oct. 20.

Patriots: Host Houston subsequent Sunday.