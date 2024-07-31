Mets get Paul Blackburn in trade with A's at MLB Trade Deadline

Instantly in critical pursuit of a playoff spot, the Mets made a transfer to bolster their rotation.

The Mets introduced Tuesday afternoon that they’re buying beginning pitcher Paul Blackburn from the Oakland Athletics. The Mets are sending out right-handed pitching prospect Kade Morris, the staff’s No. 25 prospect within the pipeline, within the commerce.

Blackburn, 30, has been restricted to only 9 begins this season after lacking a number of months with a stress response in his proper foot. In these appearances, he holds an ERA of 4.41 over 51 innings. In his first begin after getting back from the 60-day injured listing on Friday, Blackburn allowed 4 earned runs on 5 hits and one stroll throughout 5 innings.

