McDonald’s launches limited-edition Collector’s Meal. Here’s what’s inside

If you happen to grew up on Glad Meals, there is a good likelihood you keep in mind these character cups: The colourful glasses lined with the Coca-Cola polar bear or the now-viral Grimace turned keepsakes in some kitchen cupboards, whereas others had been offered as antiques on eBay.

However now they’re again on the chain — for a restricted time.

Beginning Aug. 13, McDonald’s is including a brand new Collector’s Version cup to 1 breakfast possibility, the Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, and to 2 different meals: the 10-piece Rooster McNuggets and the Massive Mac sandwich, each of which include fries and a drink.

RELATED STORY | Even with drop in gross sales, McDonald’s maintains spot as prime US quick meals chain

Clients in additional than 30 nations who order the meals will obtain one in all six totally different cups, both in embossed glass or Tritan plastic, that may spotlight early collectible eras, from the 1999 Pet Lovin’ Barbie to the 2007 “Shrek the Third” version.

The total record of reimagined designs consists of:

Barbie and Scorching Wheels

Coca-Cola

Hi there Kitty and Peanuts

Beanie Infants

Shrek, Jurassic Park and Minions

McDonald’s

“There’s an plain thrill whenever you snag that one elusive McDonald’s collectible or the ultimate piece to finish your assortment. We’re bringing again a few of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving followers a reminiscence that they’ll maintain of their palms,” stated Morgan Flatley, international chief advertising and marketing officer and Head of New Enterprise Ventures at McDonald’s. “These new collectible cups commemorate a few of our most unforgettable designs and international collaborations through the years, permitting longtime followers to relive treasured moments and serving to a brand new technology make their very own lasting recollections.”

RELATED STORY | McDonald’s reportedly extending its $5 worth meal after leap in site visitors

McDonald’s introduced it might launch the collector cup line final week, as gross sales have been declining in latest months. The model has stated they might emphasize affordability regardless of elevating costs greater than some other main fast-food chain over the past 10 years, based on a research.

The cups seem like the corporate’s newest tactic to attract the inflation-weary prospects again in, following the introduction of its $5 worth meal in June. That deal was speculated to be for a restricted time, however after seeing a leap in site visitors, the corporate reportedly voted to increase the promotion.