McDonald’s introduces new collectible cups in new meal

CHICAGO — McDonald’s introduced six collectible cups to get together with their new limited-time Collector’s Meal. Beginning Tuesday, August 13, you can begin gathering all these cups together with buying their Collector’s Meal.

The cups highlight basic keepsakes corresponding to Cowpoke McNugget Buddy (1988) and McDonald’s Dragster (1993).

The six-cup lineup will embrace manufacturers corresponding to:

Barbie & Scorching Wheels — this cup will concentrate on beloved Mattel toys all through the years

“There’s an simple thrill if you snag that one elusive McDonald’s collectible or the ultimate piece to finish your assortment. We’re bringing again a few of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist, giving followers a reminiscence that they’ll maintain of their fingers,” stated Morgan Flatley, International Chief Advertising Officer and Head of New Enterprise Ventures at McDonald’s. “These new collectible cups commemorate a few of our most unforgettable designs and international collaborations over time, permitting longtime followers to relive treasured moments and serving to a brand new technology make their very own lasting recollections.”

The Collector’s Meal might be out there all day lengthy, so you may get hold of a cup everytime you really feel prefer it. Every Collector’s Meal will embrace one cup at random and the choice of: