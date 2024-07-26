Maximilian Kolb To Step Down At BMG

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG introduced that Maximilian Kolb has determined to step down from his position as Government Vice President of Repertoire & Advertising Continental Europe after greater than a decade on the label.

Kolb first joined BMG in 2012 as an A&R supervisor and rose by the ranks of the music firm till he was named Managing Director GSA in 2019, adopted by a promotion to his present position in 2021.

Throughout his tenure at BMG, he performed a major position within the acquisitions of German Schlager label Telamo and rights packages from Tina Turner, Jean-Michel Jarre, Martin Solveig, Nena (band), Cro, and Eurodance acts together with Snap!, Haddaway and Dr. Alban.

He will probably be succeeded by Alistair Norbury, President Repertoire & Advertising U.Okay. & APAC, on an interim foundation till the top of 2024, BMG mentioned.

“The music business is present process one among its most revolutionary intervals, and after 12 years at BMG, it’s time for a brand new chapter and to proceed to make sure that artists and songwriters can profit from the adjustments we’re experiencing. I owe the corporate quite a bit, and I wish to thank everybody who has been part of this journey. Now we have completed a fantastic deal collectively and I’m notably pleased with the European group and the place it’s right now,” Kolb mentioned.

“I wish to thank Maximilian for his extraordinary dedication and contributions to BMG through the years. His management and imaginative and prescient have been instrumental within the development and success of our GSA and Continental Europe operations. We want him all the very best in his future endeavors,” added BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld.