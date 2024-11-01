Matthew Lillard on Scooby-Doo Flop, Rejecting ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Matthew Lillard thought his profession would explode when the success of 2002’s live-action “Scooby-Doo” (the movie earned $275 million worldwide) launched a franchise. The actor signed as much as reprise the function of Shaggy in 2004’s “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” and earned the most important payday of his profession. The one approach ahead for his profession was up. Or so he thought.

“I assumed I’d be No. 1 on the decision sheet for the following 10 years of films,” Lillard not too long ago admitted to Enterprise Insider. “And the fact was the precise reverse occurred.”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” was a important dud and flopped on the field workplace, failing to cross the $200 million mark worldwide that the unique simply cleared. The failure of the “Scooby-Doo” sequel resulted in Lillard’s profession coming to a screeching halt and compelled him to reprioritize his objectives as an actor.

“I used to be caught up within the success of what I used to be doing, I used to be caught up within the elements I used to be getting, I used to be caught up on this drive to be quote-unquote well-known,” Lillard admitted, noting that he lastly needed to cease caring about chasing fame.

“I used to be going to do ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ And I used to be like, if I do ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I’ll by no means win an Academy Award,” Lillard stated. “If I do ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I’ll be well-known and never an awesome actor, and I actually simply needed to be an awesome actor. I stated [to my agent], ‘I simply need to be an actor. I simply need to be in films. I need to reset my expectations.’”

The actor added, “I’ve gone by means of good patches and dangerous patches. I’ve been irrelevant and thought I used to be by no means going to work once more.”

A change in considering allowed Lillard to breakthrough in methods he was not anticipating. Whereas he continued to voice Shaggy in varied animated “Scooby-Doo” movies, he additionally gained supporting roles in movies just like the Oscar-winning “The Descendants” and Clint Eastwood’s “Hassle With the Curve.”