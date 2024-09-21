Matt Campbell ties Iowa State football wins record

Iowa State was dominant from begin to end in Saturday’s sport towards Arkansas State.The No. 20 Cyclones (3-0) outgained the Purple Wolves 490-182 and 6 completely different Cyclones discovered the top zone.Iowa State soccer vs. Arkansas State: Rating updates, stats and highlightsHere’s how Saturday’s win occurred.Ultimate: Iowa State 52, Arkansas State 7Matt Campbell has etched his identify within the college report books with at the moment’s win. He now owns 56 wins because the Iowa State head coach, equaling Dan McCarney’s report.Aidan Flora scores first profession touchdownIowa State caps the sport with a landing rush down the left aspect by Aidan Flora.It is 52-7 with 0:24 on the clock after that rating.Iowa State scoring drive: 8 performs, 75 yards, 4:29ADM grad Aidan Flora will get some touchesA true freshman out of ADM is getting an opportunity to make performs.Aidan Flora has stepped in at operating again with the sport in hand. He has 4 carries for 16 yards thus far, displaying the operating potential that made him harmful as a dual-threat QB in highschool.Arkansas state breaks shutoutIt took 55 minutes, however Arkansas State is on the board.A 27-yard go from Timmy McClain to Hunter Summers was dominated a catch after evaluation. That makes it 45-7, Iowa State, with slightly below 5:00 to go.Cyclones punt away… for 14 yardsIf Iowa State’s teaching workers wants just a few issues to teach the staff on after this win, the particular groups unit simply gave them some materials.A shanked 14-yard punt will give Arkansas State the ball in ISU territory with 6:47 to go.Myles Mendeszoon forces fumble, John Klosterman recoversIowa State has the ball again after forcing a fumble close to midfield.Myles Mendeszoon punched it out from behind and John Klosterman dove on the free ball close to the ISU sideline.Dylan Lee scores first profession landing Freshman RB Dylan Lee has his first profession rating on a 1-yard run. Lee and fellow true freshman Connor Moberly led that scoring drive.It is 45-0 with 11:54 remaining within the sport.Iowa State scoring drive: 10 performs, 58 yards, 4:37End of third quarter: Iowa State 38, Arkansas State 0A quiet third quarter is within the books, however quiet is ok whenever you’re up 38 factors. Iowa State stays in full management and can use the fourth quarter to get reps for some backups.Connor Moberly throws interception after tipped go, however Cyclones get the ball again after fumble A chaotic play will one way or the other go down as a constructive for Iowa State.Moberly’s go throughout the center bounced off the receiver’s fingers for an interception. A sort out on the following return was scooped up by Cyclone receiver Eli Inexperienced, so Iowa State’s interception will truly end in primarily no change.Connor Moberly checks in at quarterback for Iowa StateIowa State will get among the youthful guys within the sport.True freshman Connor Moberly is in at quarterback, so Rocco Becht’s day might be performed. Becht tossed two touchdowns and ran for one more.Kenard Snyder will get a sack to finish Arkansas State driveThe Iowa State go rush bought house on third down, and it is ISU ball once more after a punt.4:40 stays within the third quarter. The Cyclones nonetheless lead 38-0.Carson Hansen punches it in againCarson Hansen is ultimately zone for a second time at the moment, this time from 3 yards out.It is 38-0 in favor of the Cyclones with 8:00 to go within the third quarter.Iowa State scoring drive: 9 performs, 69 yards, 4:49Arkansas State goes nowhere on first driveThree performs, zero yards for Arkansas State.A booming 50-yard punt will pin ISU again in its personal territory for its first drive of the half.Halftime: Iowa State 31, Arkansas State 0It’s exhausting to think about a a lot better half of soccer than that.Iowa State has outgained Arkansas State 287-101 and has an enormous edge in yards per play (7.8 for Iowa State, 2.9 for Arkansas State). The ISU protection has compelled two turnovers and has held the Purple Wolves to a 1-for-7 effort on third downs.And Matt Campbell says the one large mistake, a Rocco Becht interception, wasn’t on Becht.”It is my fault, it was a foul play name,” Campbell stated at halftime.Arkansas State makes QB change, inserting Timmy McClainLeft-handed passer Timmy McClain, who threw for 2 touchdowns final week towards Michigan, is in at quarterback for the Purple Wolves.Rocco Becht connects with Jayden Higgins for a touchdownWe’ve reached blowout territory in Ames.Iowa State’s first play after the turnover is a play motion go to Jayden Higgins, who simply beat single-coverage for a landing over the center from 16 yards out.It is 31-0 with 1:27 remaining earlier than the break.Iowa State scoring drive: 1 play, 16 yards, 0:04Malik Verdon picks off a passSafety Malik Verdon completely anticipated an overthrow and picked it off, then returned all of it the way in which contained in the Arkansas State 20. Iowa State has an opportunity to attain another time earlier than half.Tyler Moore scores to increase lead after Iowa State tries pretend QB sneakTight finish Tyler Moore has his second profession landing, this one coming from 10 yards out.Iowa State additionally introduced out a tough pretend QB sneak on that drive. Becht tossed it excessive to Benjamin Brahmer, who made an ideal catch whereas falling to the bottom.It is 24-0 with 2:21 left within the half. Iowa State has been in management all of this half.Iowa State scoring drive: 7 performs, 66 yards, 3:24Arkansas State drive unravels after dangerous snapOne step ahead… 34 steps again?That is what number of yards Arkansas State misplaced after a foul snap sailed over the top of QB Jaylen Raynor, aided partially by Raynor by chance kicking the ball farther backward as he tried to scoop it up. That arrange second-and-44, and Arkansas State is now set to punt on fourth-and-30.Kyle Konrardy hits area aim to increase ISU leadThe hero of the Cy-Hawk sport connects on his first area aim at Jack Trice Stadium to make it 17-0. This kick was from 31 yards out.Iowa State scoring drive: 6 performs, 52, yards, 2:29Jeremiah Cooper picks off Arkansas State passJeremiah Cooper has his sixth profession interception and first of the 2024 season. That ends what initially regarded like a promising Arkansas State drive after the Purple Wolves had simply transformed two separate fourth downs to advance into ISU territory.Finish of the primary quarter: Iowa State 14, Arkansas State 0A easy first quarter for Iowa State involves an finish.The Cyclones maintain a lead on the scoreboard, in fact, but in addition lead 153-52 in complete yardage, 7-2 in first downs and a virtually five-minute benefit in time of possession.It wasn’t an ideal quarter, however that is nonetheless a superb begin for the Cyclones after an emotional win over Iowa adopted by a bye week.Iowa State extends lead with Rocco Becht landing runA lengthy throw to Jayden Higgins bought Iowa State deep into Arkansas State territory earlier than one other Carson Hansen run put the Cyclones on the aim line. Rocco Becht punched it in from there, and that makes it 14-0, Iowa State.There’s lower than a minute to go within the first quarter.Iowa State scoring drive: 10 performs, 80 yards, 4:08Cyclone protection bends however would not breakDespite giving up a protracted third-down conversion, Iowa State’s protection will get off the sphere unscathed.The Cyclones could have it at their very own 20 after the punt sails for a touchback. It is 7-0, Iowa State, with 4:53 on the clock within the first quarter.Rocco Becht picked off on deep shotRocco Becht tried a deep throw on the primary play of the drive and did not see security Dontay Joyner, who ran over for a simple interception.Arkansas State has possession close to midfield.Arkansas State punts once more; Jaylin Noel breaks lengthy punt returnIowa State’s protection has began sturdy. Arkansas State’s second punt traveled 56 yards, however Jaylin Noel made up for the gap by returning the punt 34 yards.The Cyclones will begin their subsequent drive at their very own 45-yard line.Iowa State scores first on Carson Hansen landing runCarson Hansen has his first profession landing and Iowa State has its first factors of the day.A pleasant throw and catch from Rocco Becht to Benjamin Brahmer for 28 yards sparked the drive.It is 7-0 Iowa State, halfway by way of the primary quarter.Iowa State scoring drive: 6 performs, 60 yards, 2:29Arkansas State goes three-and-out; Iowa State partially blocks the puntThe Purple Wolves punt it proper again after three performs and simply 5 yards.Darien Porter, one of many heroes of the Cy-Hawk win over Iowa earlier this month, bought a hand on the punt and stored it from going far. It formally goes into the books as a 34-yard punt after a pleasant Arkansas State roll.Iowa State takes over at its personal 40-yard line.Iowa State compelled to punt after pair of incompletionsA pair of slender incompletions led to fourth down, and Iowa State is compelled to punt it away.Arkansas State will start its first drive at its personal 21 in a scoreless sport.Jaylen Raynor takes the sphere at quarterback first for Arkansas State, which can use two quarterbacks at the moment.Cyclones choose up fourth down conversionMatt Campbell is feeling dangerous at the moment.Iowa State went for it on fourth-and-1 from its personal 34-yard line and picked up the primary down, due to a Rocco Becht QB sneak.Arkansas State defers to second half, kicks to Iowa State ISU begins the sport with possession.Iowa State vs. Arkansas State: Find out how to stream the gameWhen: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday, Sept. 21Where: Jack Trice Stadium, AmesTV/livestream: ESPN+On-line radio: The Varsity NetworkKCCI’s Jeff Dubrof and Shannon Ehrhardt make their Week 4 school soccer picksWill it’s Iowa State or Arkansas State?Iowa State vs. Arkansas State ticketsTickets are nonetheless out there for Saturday’s sport.Iowa State companions with Ticketmaster. As of Thursday afternoon, two tickets had been out there for as little as $25 apiece.Yow will discover extra details about tickets right here.What to learn about Arkansas State footballArkansas State enters Saturday with a 2-1 report.The Purple Wolves have steadily improved below coach Butch Jones, going 2-10 in his first yr in 2021 and qualifying for a bowl sport final yr.Arkansas State misplaced final weekend at Michigan, 28-18. Michigan held a 28-3 lead partway by way of the fourth quarter earlier than Arkansas State completed the sport sturdy with a pair of late touchdowns.The Purple Wolves defend the go nicely, permitting simply 530 passing yards by way of three video games and having extra interceptions (4) than passing touchdowns allowed (3). They have been vulnerable towards the run, nevertheless, permitting 699 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and eight dashing touchdowns. All three opponents have topped 150 dashing yards and at the very least 5 yards per carry towards Arkansas State.Iowa State vs. Arkansas State soccer climate forecastWe may see some storms in Ames through the sport, and there is definitely potential for showers after the ultimate whistle. KCCI’s Zane Satre offers you all the small print beneath. Iowa State now ranked twentieth in AP High 25The Cyclones are actually No. 20 on this week’s high 25, rising one spot after their bye week.Iowa State was not ranked in any AP ballot during the last two seasons. The final time the Cyclones had been increased than No. 20 was Sept. 19, 2021, once they had been ranked 14th.Iowa State soccer vs. Arkansas State betting odds, over/underIowa State is a 21.5-point favourite, in line with FanDuel Sportsbook.The over/below is ready at 51.5 factors.

