Marvel Show Stars Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza

Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza stirred up bother at D23, the place they carried out a tune from the Disney+ collection Agatha All Alongside — and likewise unveiled the brand new trailer.

The brand new promo for the Marvel Tv challenge debuted Friday on the D23 expo in Anaheim, California. Created by Jac Schaeffer, Agatha All Alongside is a by-product collection from Disney+‘s 2021 present WandaVision and begins streaming Sept. 18 with the primary two episodes.

Agatha All Alongside options Hahn reprising her WandaVision function of Agatha Harkness. The title character finds herself devoid of powers after a teen breaks her from a spell and urges her to face a dangerous gauntlet of trials often called Witches’ Street.

The forged contains Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili and Debra Jo Rupp.

“I miss the glory days,” Hahn stated within the present’s preliminary teaser trailer that was launched final month. “She took each little bit of energy I had, and I may be that witch once more.”

Schaeffer, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum and Mary Livanos are government producers. Administrators for Agatha All Alongside embrace Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Disney introduced the collection title and premiere date at its upfront presentation in Could.

Hahn’s current credit embrace the Hulu present Tiny Lovely Issues, for which she landed her third profession Emmy nomination.

When she was nominated for the Emmy final 12 months, Hahn advised The Hollywood Reporter that not lengthy after wrapping Tiny Lovely Issues, she then “went proper into Agatha [All Along]. It was an superior expertise, however it meant a number of day trip of city, so I’m simply excited to be dwelling for some time.”