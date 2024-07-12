Marvel reveals teaser for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

“You might be Captain America, however you are not Steve Rogers.”

The Falcon is chickening out because the Captain in “Captain America: Courageous New World.”

Anthony Mackie, who performed the Falcon in earlier MCU movies, formally grew to become Captain America on the finish of the Disney+ sequence “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” in 2021. This would be the theatrical debut for Mackie’s model of the favored Marvel hero. Chris Evans’ character, Steve Rogers, had the title “Captain America” in earlier Marvel movies.

Talking of debuts, Harrison Ford is making his first look within the MCU. He performs U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, who calls on Captain America as they discover themselves in the course of a world incident. In accordance with the official synopsis, “he should uncover the explanation behind a nefarious world plot earlier than the true mastermind has all the world seeing purple.”

“Captain America: Courageous New World” additionally stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson.

It soars into theaters February 14, 2025.

