Mark Zuckerberg faces deposition in AI copyright lawsuit from Sarah Silverman and other authors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shall be deposed as a part of a lawsuit introduced by authors together with comic Sarah Silverman accusing the corporate of copyright infringement to coach its synthetic intelligence expertise.

U.S. District Decide Thomas Hixson rejected Meta’s bid to bar the deposition of Zuckerberg in a choice Tuesday, saying there’s enough proof to point out he’s the “principal choice maker” for the corporate’s AI platforms.

Meta had argued that Zuckerberg doesn’t have distinctive information of the corporate’s AI operations and that the identical data might be obtained from depositions with different staff.

The authors have “submitted proof of his particular involvement within the firm’s AI initiatives,” in addition to his “direct supervision of Meta’s AI merchandise,” Hixson wrote in a Tuesday ruling.

The category motion lawsuit was filed final yr in California federal court docket. The authors accuse Meta of illegally downloading digital copies of their books and utilizing them — with out consent or compensation — to coach its AI platforms.

Additionally this week, distinguished lawyer David Boies joined the case on behalf of Silverman and the group of different plaintiffs that features author Ta-Nehisi Coates and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Boies is greatest recognized for representing Al Gore within the 2000 disputed election in opposition to George W. Bush.

The case in opposition to Meta is one in all a set of comparable lawsuits in San Francisco and New York in opposition to different AI chatbot builders together with Anthropic, Microsoft and ChatGPT maker OpenAI.