Margot Robbie pregnant, expecting first child: report

article --> The journal reported that a number of sources confirmed to them the 34-year-old Australian actress and her husband, Tom Ackerly, predict. Additional particulars weren’t instantly reported. --> The picture was reportedly taken over the weekend whereas she was getting on a ship throughout a Lake Como trip together with her husband. Margot Robbie husband

Margot Robbie has been married to director Tom Ackerley since 2016.

-->

The 2 reportedly met in 2013 on the set of “Suite Francaise”, wherein Robbie starred and Ackerley labored as an assistant director.

Robbie and Ackerley based a manufacturing firm collectively, LuckyChap Leisure, which has produced a number of movies and TV sequence together with “Barbie” and one other latest megahit “Saltburn.”