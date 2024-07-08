Margot Robbie pregnant, expecting first child: report

by
article

FILE – Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley attend the 2024 EE BAFTA Movie Awards at The Royal Competition Corridor on February 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photograph by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The journal reported that a number of sources confirmed to them the 34-year-old Australian actress and her husband, Tom Ackerly, predict. 

Additional particulars weren’t instantly reported. 

The picture was reportedly taken over the weekend whereas she was getting on a ship throughout a Lake Como trip together with her husband. 

Margot Robbie husband

Margot Robbie has been married to director Tom Ackerley since 2016.

The 2 reportedly met in 2013 on the set of “Suite Francaise”, wherein Robbie starred and Ackerley labored as an assistant director. 

Robbie and Ackerley based a manufacturing firm collectively, LuckyChap Leisure, which has produced a number of movies and TV sequence together with “Barbie” and one other latest megahit “Saltburn.”

Margot Robbie ‘Monopoly’ film

LuckyChap can be making a Monopoly film with Lionsgate and Hasbro.

This story was reported from Detroit. 

