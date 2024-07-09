Margot Robbie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie is pregnant!

A number of sources verify to PEOPLE that the Barbie star, 34, and husband Tom Ackerley predict their first child.

Representatives for each stars didn’t reply to PEOPLE’s requests for remark.

Robbie and Ackerley, additionally 34, first met in 2013 on the set of the World Conflict II drama Suite Française, the place he was an assistant director and he or she was in entrance of the digicam.

They then married in December 2016 throughout a personal ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay. The 2 by no means introduced their engagement previous to their wedding ceremony.

Robbi and Ackerley have been pals first and labored collectively on the manufacturing firm LuckyChap on a four-person producing group that additionally contains Robbie’s childhood pal Sophia Kerr and Josey McNamara.

The corporate has produced a number of movies and tv collection, together with I, Tonya, Birds of Prey and Barbie — all of which starred Robbie.

Final month, Ackerley opened as much as The Sunday Occasions about how he and Robbie steadiness their private {and professional} lives.

“[We spend] 24 hours a day [together],” he mentioned. “It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all change into one factor.”