Malcolm “Hawk” Hawkins Named Deputy Director Of Operations At The U.S. Copyright Office

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Shira Perlmutter, the Register of Copyrights on the U.S. Copyright Workplace, introduced the appointment of Malcolm “Hawk” Hawkins Deputy Director of Operations on the group, efficient July 14th.

In his new position, Hawkins will help the Assistant Register and Director of Operations with the Workplace’s strategic planning, monetary administration actions, and enterprise processes.

Hawkins joined the Copyright Workplace in November 2020 as Chief of the Administrative Companies Division, offering steerage on oversight and coordination on human useful resource issues and labor relations, worker and office security, personnel safety, and amenities administration. Moreover, he served on the Library of Congress’s Human Capital Advisory Board.

Earlier than becoming a member of the Copyright Workplace, he held a number of roles in human sources on the Division of Protection, together with program oversight of the Protection Suicide Prevention Workplace.

Hawkins additionally spent 20 years as an active-duty service member in the USA Air Pressure.

Hawkins earned a bachelor’s diploma from the College of Maryland College School and an MBA from the College of Phoenix.