Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes in Lake Elsinore area – NBC Los Angeles

A magnitude-3.9 earthquake rattled the Lake Elsinore space Thursday morning, in keeping with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 9:39 a.m. with a depth of about 5.4 miles.

A 3.0-magnitude aftershock was additionally reported a couple of minute after the preliminary quake, in keeping with the USGS.

Credit score: United States Geological Survey

In accordance with the USGS, shaking was reported in Whittier, Pasadena, Riverside, Menifee, Irvine, La Verne, San Dimas and Lake Forest.

There are not any quick stories of any harm or accidents.

The way to keep ready for earthquakes

Whereas it’s nonetheless almost unimaginable to foretell earthquakes, Californians can doubtlessly study tremors a number of seconds earlier than they strike by signing up for an alert message.

Authorities Emergency Alerts: Free textual content messages might be despatched out when an earthquake with magnitude-5.0 or greater strikes.

MyShake App: The free smartphone app for iPhone and Android customers will ship audio and visible warnings for tremblors with magnitude-4.5 or greater.

Android Earthquake Alerts: Android customers with up to date working methods are robotically subscribed to Android Earthquake Alerts.

The way to defend your self throughout earthquake