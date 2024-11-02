Magic star Paolo Banchero out indefinitely with torn right oblique

• Get NBA League Go TODAY >

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has a torn proper indirect, the group mentioned Thursday evening after he had additional testing in Cleveland.

President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman mentioned Banchero will likely be out indefinitely and be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks.

Paolo Banchero has been recognized with a torn proper indirect. Banchero will likely be out indefinitely and his return to play will rely upon how he responds to remedy. He will likely be re-evaluated in four-to-six weeks. pic.twitter.com/ws0EDiYPpy — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 1, 2024

How Banchero bought damage: Banchero was injured Wednesday evening within the fourth quarter of Orlando’s victory at Chicago. He scored a career-high 50 factors in opposition to Indiana on Monday evening and is averaging 29 factors, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per sport this season.

“I felt it when it occurred,” Banchero mentioned Friday, talking with reporters in Cleveland after Orlando’s shootaround. “Didn’t know what it was however knew it didn’t really feel good. Simply tried to play by way of it, wished to get it checked out after the sport, hoped it wasn’t too unhealthy however clearly it was a bit of worse than I believed.”

Banchero was the primary general decide within the 2022 NBA draft and was an All-Star final season. In his 50-point sport, Banchero scored 37 first-half factors, which tied a group document for factors in a half set by Corridor of Famer Tracy McGrady on March 9, 2003.

He adopted that up with a 31-point displaying within the Magic’s 102-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 30.

Affect on the Magic: Orlando is at Cleveland on Friday evening. If Banchero have been to be out 4 weeks, he’d seemingly return in time for Orlando’s five-game street journey by way of the Atlantic Division. After that trek, the Magic are dwelling by way of Dec. 29 for his or her subsequent seven video games.

If he misses six weeks, meaning he’ll be sidelined for no less than 21 video games. It will additionally imply he’ll virtually actually be ineligible for many end-of-season NBA awards voting underneath the brand new insurance policies that went into impact final season.

The Magic will seemingly search better contributions from swingman Franz Wagner (17.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.2 apg) and veteran large man Jonathan Isaac in Banchero’s absence. Banchero leads the Magic in utilization charge (31.1%), however Mortiz Wagner (26.8%), Franz Wagner (25.7%) and Jalen Suggs (24.5%) are subsequent in line and may all see a better function as properly.

“It sucks. There’s no different method to put it,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley mentioned. “It sucks for him, the way in which by which he began this yr, the way in which by which he was taking part in, the way in which he’s carrying us in so some ways. And in the identical breath, you must say it’s a chance — it’s a chance for guys to step up, step into their function, alternative for guys to proceed to play to our normal of basketball.”

Data from The Related Press was used on this report.