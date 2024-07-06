Madonna Reflects on Recovery 1 Year After Life-Threatening Illness

Madonna is feeling grateful one 12 months after being hospitalized for a “life-threatening sickness.”

The singer, 65, celebrated the 4th of July in type and partied in a pink strapless costume, which was fairly a bit completely different than the 12 months prior.

“A 12 months in the past immediately, I had simply come dwelling from the hospital after surviving a life-threatening sickness, I may barely stand in my yard holding one sparkler,” she wrote by way of Instagram on Friday, July 5. “I made a miraculous restoration and had a tremendous 12 months. Thanks, God. Life is gorgeous!”

Within the glammed up images, Madonna seemingly teased a brand new love curiosity, as nicely. The “Materials Lady” singer may very well be seen strolling arm-in-arm with the thriller man, watching fireworks and cuddling on a sofa in three completely different photos with the identical man on her grid. As well as, Madonna was joined by a number of buddies on the occasion.

Madonna was hospitalized on June 24, 2023, after creating a “severe bacterial an infection,” her longtime supervisor, Man Oseary, stated in a press release on the time. She spent a number of days within the ICU and canceled “all commitments,” which included her Madonna: The Celebration Tour that was purported to kick off the next month. (The Celebration Tour formally started in London on October 14, 2023, and wrapped up on Might 4.)

On the time, an insider solely instructed Us Weekly that Madonna was leaning on her internal circle, together with her six children: Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, 11.

“She has an unbelievable help system round her and appreciates all of the love she’s acquired,” the insider stated. “It’s a piece in progress however she’s feeling assured and higher each day.”

Whereas followers questioned what could be occurring along with her tour, the insider famous that Madonna could be taking issues gradual and regular along with her restoration.

“Though Madonna is trying ahead to getting again to work as quickly as doable, she’s additionally taking her restoration critically and isn’t going to hurry something as a result of she is targeted on her well being above all else,” the insider defined.

Madonna launched her personal assertion on July 10, 2023, thanking followers for his or her “optimistic vitality, prayers and phrases of therapeutic and encouragement.”

“I’ve felt your love,” she wrote on the time by way of Instagram. “I’m on the highway to restoration and extremely grateful for all of the blessings in my life.”