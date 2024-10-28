Madison De La Garza and Boyfriend Ryan Mitchell’s Relationship Timeline

Madison De La Garza and boyfriend Ryan Mitchell have skilled important tragedy as a pair since they went public with their relationship earlier this 12 months, saying the demise of their first youngster in October 2024.

It’s unclear when precisely the pair started courting, although they went public when De La Garza took their relationship Instagram official in June. This was additionally the primary picture De La Garza had shared of her and Mitchell collectively. (Mitchell, who can also be an actor, seems to be largely inactive on social media.)

On Saturday, October 26, De La Garza introduced that her first child, a woman named Xiomara, had died following an emergency c-section. Hundreds of individuals flocked to the feedback part to share their sympathies, together with De La Garza’s older sister Demi Lovato, who wrote, “I like you a lot Xiomara. An angel in each sense of the phrase. I’ll be your auntie perpetually. 💔”

Maintain scrolling to seek out out extra about De La Garza and Mitchell’s relationship timeline:

June 2024

De La Garza went public along with her relationship for the primary time on June 13, sharing a candy snap of her and Mitchell collectively in Palm Springs, California, by way of Instagram with the caption, “My complete world ♥️”

September 2024

De La Garza introduced by way of Instagram on September 5 that she and Mitchell have been anticipating their first youngster collectively.

“oh ryan, how I like you,” she wrote within the caption, alongside a number of pictures of the couple at what seems to be a household social gathering. “thanks for making all of my goals come true. ♥️ child mitchell 10.24.”

Different pictures within the put up present De La Garza posing along with her sister, Demi, and their mom Dianna De La Garza. Mitchell replied to his girlfriend within the feedback part, writing, “I like you♥️,” to which De La Garza replied, “my every thing 💕.”

October 2024

De La Garza introduced by way of Instagram on October 26 that her and Mitchell’s daughter, named Xiomara, had died following an emergency C-section nearly one month prior.

“On the night of September twenty seventh, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little woman for the primary and final time,” the Determined Housewives alum wrote. “Thanks, Xiomara, for making us mother and father to essentially the most good angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you candy woman.”