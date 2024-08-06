Luana Alonso responds to claims she was booted from Olympic Village

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso has hit again at allegations she was booted from the Olympic Village on the 2024 Paris Video games as a consequence of “inappropriate” conduct.

In a message shared Monday on her Instagram Tales, the 20-year-old competitor — who has been accused of being a distraction to athletes along with her apparel and socializing — referred to as the narrative surrounding the controversy “false.”

“I simply needed to make it clear that I used to be by no means eliminated or expelled from anyplace, cease spreading false info,” Alonso wrote, in accordance with the Every day Beast.

“I don’t need to give any assertion however I’m not going to let lies have an effect on me both.”

Luana Alonso has addressed the controversy swirling round her alleged Olympic Village ouster. Instagram / @luanalonsom

The swimmer shared a message Monday on her Instagram Tales. Instagram

The message was shared subsequent to a sundown photograph as she sipped a beverage.

It had been reported in Paraguayan media retailers that Alonso — whose profile was on the rise forward of the Video games — took in Disneyland Paris as a substitute of cheering on her compatriots, allegedly upsetting the nation’s Olympic brass.

Luana Alonso is seen at Disneyland Paris in an Instagram Story. Instagram / @luanalonsom

Luana Alonso competed on the 2024 Paris Video games and later introduced her retirement. Instagram / @luanalonsom

In an Instagram Story shared one week in the past, Alonso could possibly be seen modeling Mickey Mouse ears whereas on the theme park.

Alonso did not advance out of her warmth within the girls’s 100m butterfly and into the semifinals final week. She then introduced her retirement.

The 2-time Olympian — who additionally traveled to the Tokyo Video games in 2021 — reportedly had been staying within the Olympic Village even after confirming her retirement.

Ana Nizharadze (R) of Crew Georgia, Oumy Diop (C) of Crew Senegal and Luana Alonso (L) of Crew Paraguay put together to compete within the Girls’s 100m Butterfly Heats on July 27, 2024. Getty Pictures

Larissa Schaerer, the pinnacle of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, stated in a current assertion that Alonso’s “presence is creating an inappropriate environment inside Crew Paraguay.”

Luana Alonso boasts almost 700,000 Instagram followers. Instagram / @luanalonsom

“We thank her for continuing as instructed, because it was of her personal free will that she didn’t spend the evening within the Athletes’ Village,” Schaerer stated, per The Solar.

Alonso relies in Dallas and has competed at Southern Methodist College, in accordance with her Instagram bio.

She boasts almost 700,000 followers on the platform.