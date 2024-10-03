‘Love Is Blind’ Season 7 Star Leo Now: Instagram, Job, Spoilers

“Love Is Blind” season seven incorporates a solid of singles from the Washington, D.C. space.

A type of singles is Leo, an artwork vendor who kinds a number of connections within the pods.

This is what we learn about what occurred to Leo post-filming.

Thanks for signing up! Entry your favourite subjects in a personalised feed when you’re on the go.



obtain the app

By clicking “Signal Up”, you settle for our Phrases of Service and Privateness Coverage. You’ll be able to opt-out at any time by visiting our Preferences web page or by clicking “unsubscribe” on the backside of the e-mail.





Warning: Spoilers forward by means of episode six of “Love Is Blind” season seven.

“Love Is Blind” is again — and it is discovered its latest polarizing character.

That might be Leo, a 31-year-old artwork vendor whose major courting insecurity is {that a} lady could also be solely desirous about him for his wealth. He offers with that within the pods by not concealing his profitable profession, or appreciable private wealth, in anyway — and the present’s edit leans into it gratuitously.

Sadly, if you’re on “Love Is Blind,” it implies that your courting gaffes and private quirks are uncovered to an infinite viewers. Netflix’s courting franchise attracts tens of millions of views: Based on the platform’s personal numbers, its sixth season drew 20.9 million views (hours watched divided by complete runtime) within the first half of the 12 months. Undoubtedly, the flagship sequence has boosted the streamer’s profitability as Netflix’s inventory costs this month are having fun with an all-time excessive of $725.

To be truthful to Leo, he is taking his less-than-favorable edit on the present in stride, posting jokes about releasing his tax returns on social media. Regardless of not being one of many solid members to make it to the {couples}’ trip to Mexico (extra on that later), he is nonetheless one of the memorable components of the season to date.

This is what we learn about the place he’s at this time.

Leo kinds two connections within the pods, however the expertise ends poorly for him

Going into the appearance-concealing pods portion of “Love Is Blind,” Leo tells the opposite male solid members in episode one which he isn’t on the present to spice up his personal profile.

“I grew up financially very well-off,” he stated. “I am not attempting to construct an influencer profession. I am a wealthy fucking artwork vendor. I grew up, like, I went to a coutnry membership, went to personal college. My school was paid for.”

Leo kinds robust connections with 33-year-old esthetician Brittany, who desires to be taken care of in a relationship, and 26-year-old Hannah, who give up her job to be on the present. In episode two, he tells Brittany that he feels equally assured in his relationship with each her and Hannah.

Ultimately, that results in some stress. After Leo questions Brittany about what sort of ring she might like in episode three, she takes situation along with his indecision after he tells her that he was planning on having the identical dialog with Hannah.

Associated tales



For a second, it looks as if the difficulty goes to resolve itself after Hannah tells Leo in episode three that she and Nick D., one other solid member, have confessed their love to one another. Leo would not take the breakup try nicely, demanding to know whether or not Hannah would comply with marry him if he asks in that instantaneous and bringing her to tears.

Throughout one other assembly in episode 4, Hannah and Leo agree to finish their relationship after Hannah tells him that she has stronger emotions for Nick. Leo asks Hannah to inform Brittany that their cut up was mutual, in order that Brittany would not suppose that she’s his second selection. Hannah declines — however does inform Brittany that he requested her to take action.

In episode 4, Brittany tells Leo that she’s nonetheless “damage” by the best way he dealt with his relationships along with her and Hannah. Leo makes an attempt to suggest, however Brittany turns him down and tells him to ask once more. In episode 5, he tries once more, and she or he says sure.

When the 2 meet at their reveal, nonetheless, the stress is palpable. Brittany nonetheless cannot inform Leo that she loves him, and the pair agrees that if they don’t seem to be chosen for the present’s {couples} journey to Mexico, they are going to journey to Miami collectively as an alternative.

Mexico wasn’t meant to be, and neither was this couple.

“Brittany & Leo weren’t one of many six {couples} chosen by producers to proceed their journey in Mexico,” an on-screen card reads proper after Leo and Brittany’s first in-person assembly. “They took their very own journey to Miami and broke off their engagement weeks later.”

Leo and Brittany’s relationship ‘did not work out’ after episode 6

In an interview with Leisure Weekly revealed on Wednesday, Brittany defined how her relationship with Leo progressed after they completed filming and the way it finally ended.

Brittany advised EW that she and Leo spent two days in Los Angeles, the place the pods are filmed, earlier than going to Miami. And whereas that they had “a blast” on the journey, they realized after a number of days that their relationship wasn’t going to work out.

“There wasn’t something main that occurred,” Brittany advised EW. “Actually, I generally want there was, as a result of possibly it might give a greater rationalization to why issues did not work out. It is actually simply, you realize when it is proper and also you simply know when it is not, and we’re higher off as mates.”

She advised EW that their breakup was “tremendous mutual,” and “nothing loopy occurred” after they determined to separate.

Leo has been poking enjoyable at himself on the present after its premiere

On Instagram, Leo is not taking issues too critically. After Netflix posted a video displaying him making kissing noises on the present — “mwah mwah mwah mwah mwah” — he reposted it to his personal Instagram story.

“Take heed to on repeat if you’re desirous about shedding your psychological sanity,” he captioned the put up.

On Wednesday, Leo posted a screenshot of an trade that he stated was with actuality tv blogger Actuality Ashley discussing his internet value.

“Launch my tax returns?” He requested in a ballot.



A message trade that Leo posted on his Instagram story after the season seven premiere. @leo_braudy/Instagram





Leo additionally posted a video on Instagram reacting to Netflix altering its bio on Instagram to “artwork vendor,” referencing him on the present.

“I used to be desirous about it, and reveals and cinema is artwork. And Netflix is promoting us reveals and cinema. So in a way, they’re additionally artwork sellers,” he stated within the video. “From one wealthy artwork vendor to a different richer artwork vendor, you realize, respect.”

Leo nonetheless works at his household’s firm, based mostly in New York Metropolis

Based on the corporate web site, Leo runs his household’s artwork enterprise, Capital Artwork Advisory, which he took over in 2015 and relocated to New York Metropolis, the place Brittany advised EW he now lives. He serves each home and worldwide purchasers and in addition gives recommendation on NFT collections.

He is lively on Instagram, the place different solid members — together with Hannah and Brittany — observe him (for what it is value, he nonetheless follows each of them as nicely).

Leo frequently posts movies on Instagram and TikTok about artwork world subjects, comparable to worth negotiation and whether or not the lady in da Vinci’s well-known Mona Lisa portray is smiling.

He is additionally promoted “Love Is Blind” on Instagram, teasing the seventh season along with his solid portrait.

“‘Hey Leo, how’s your love life been?'” he captioned the video.