Louis Partridge Addresses If He’s Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘So American’ Muse

Olivia Rodrigo has had Us reeling over the chance that “So American” is about her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, however he’s not giving something away.

“Not my music, not my place,” Partridge, 21, coyly informed Elle in a profile printed on Friday, October 11. “So, I wouldn’t know.”

Rodrigo, additionally 21, dropped “So American” in March off her sophomore album, GUTS. The lyrics seemingly allude to the Grammy winner’s relationship with a person from one other nation. (Partridge, for what it’s value, hails from England.)

“And he laughs in any respect my jokes / And he says I’m so American / Oh God, it’s simply not truthful of him / To make me really feel this a lot,” Rodrigo sings. “I’d go wherever he goes / And he says I’m so American /Oh God, I’m gonna marry him / If he retains this s— up.”

quickly / But when the dialog ever had been to return up, I don’t wanna assume these things / However ain’t it flawed? / I believe I’m in love.”

Rodrigo famously has by no means confirmed the lyrical inspiration of any of her songs from “So American,” “Drivers’ License” or “Vampire.”

“I by no means wish to say who any of my songs are about,” Rodrigo informed The Guardian in September 2023. “I’ve by no means executed that earlier than in my profession and possibly gained’t. I believe it’s higher to not pigeonhole a music to being about this one factor.”

Rodrigo and Partridge have been linked since fall 2023, earlier than the British actor was noticed at a number of stops on her Guts World Tour. The pair typically downplay their connection publicly.

“Relationship in all probability shouldn’t be executed within the public eye,” Partridge mentioned in a March British Vogue profile. “There’s sufficient happening between two folks. You don’t want the voices of 1000’s of others in your head. I believe she’s obtained it loads worse than I’ve. I generally is a little bit of a traditional particular person. She’s obtained tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

He added on the time, “If there’s a load of individuals nattering in a room about you, you’ll be able to select to place your ear to the door to listen to what they are saying or not. I believe you’re in all probability higher off not letting curiosity get the higher of you.”

Thank You! You might have efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Disney+‘s ‘HSMTMTS’ Forged: Who the Stars Have Dated in Actual Life

The Excessive Faculty Musical: The Musical: The Sequence solid has supplied glimpses into their relationship lives through the years. In 2021, the Disney+ musical drama made headlines when Olivia Rodrigo launched her hit single “Drivers License” — which seemingly hinted at a romantic fallout between her and costar Joshua Bassett, who performed onscreen love pursuits […]

5 months later, Partridge and Rodrigo had been prepared to substantiate their romance and made their pink carpet debut at August’s Venice Worldwide Movie Pageant. The outing additionally served as their official Instagram debut, as Partridge shared footage onto his Instagram Story.

Whereas talking with Elle earlier this month, the Disclaimer star supplied additional perception into their relationship.

“My girlfriend has been attempting to get me into extra pop lately — Chappell Roan has been on repeat,” Partridge mentioned. “Apart from that, it must be Nina Simone. I believe the primary music of hers I correctly heard — I should have been drunk in an Uber on the best way dwelling from an evening out, and I had my good headphones on and was listening to ‘Mr. Bojangles.’ There was a lot life in her voice and richness and clearly some scars. And I simply thought, ‘Wow, so, so romantic.’”