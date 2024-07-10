Locarno International Film Festival Lineup 2024, Melanie Laurent Honor

The Locarno Worldwide Movie Competition in Switzerland has unveiled an eclectic lineup for its 77th version, going down Aug. 7-17. The fest will display screen 225 complete movies, together with 104 world premieres, 5 worldwide premieres and a few debut options, together with new movies from such administrators as Hong Sang-soo, Spanish actress Paz Vega and Radu Jude. Gianluca Jodice’s Le Déluge, starring Mélanie Laurent and Guillaume Canet, may also world premiere and open the fest, with Locarno on Wednesday unveiling that the 2 French stars will obtain the Excellence Award Davide Campari on the fest’s opening night time.
Past new fare, a few of this season’s movie pageant favorites and classics will display screen in Locarno’s primary Piazza Grande part, going down in town’s primary sq. arrange with 8,000 seats. Movies to be screened embrace Cannes hits akin to Laetitia Dosch’s Canine on Trial, Mohammad Rasoulof’s The Seed of the Sacred Fig, and Claude Barras’ Savages, together with such classics as Jane Campion’s The Piano, the world premiere of the 4K restored director’s lower of Tarsem Singh’s The Fall, and Jean-Luc Godard’s A Girl Is a Girl.
New choices embrace the world premieres of Vega’s characteristic directorial debut Rita, through which she additionally seems, Mexico 86, starring Bérénice Béjo, by César Díaz, Timestalker, directed by and starring English actress Alice Lowe, together with Nick Frost, and Le Déluge by Gianluca Jodice with Laurent as Marie-Antoinette and Canet as Louis XVI within the movie about “the final days of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette earlier than they have been executed.”
Steven Spielberg’s E.T. will display screen on the sq. as a pre-festival occasion on Aug. 4.
The fest’s Concorso Internazionale, or worldwide Competitors, through which the Pardo d’Oro, or Golden Leopard is the highest honor, will embrace the likes of Bogancloch by Ben Rivers; Der Spatz im Kamin by Ramon Zürcher; and Wang Bing’s Qing Chun (Ku), whose English title is Youth (Onerous Instances).
In the meantime, Locarno’s Concorso Cineasti del Presente sidebar, which places the highlight on first and second options, will embrace Invention by Courtney Stephens, Iva Radivojević’s When the Cellphone Rang, and Crickets, It’s Your Flip by Olga Korotko, amongst others.
Fuori Concorso, Locarno’s non–aggressive part that organizers describe as a “laboratory for the blending of all conceivable genres and diversified types of storytelling,” consists of such choices as U.S. movie Bang Bang, starring Tim Blake Nelson and directed by Vincent Grashaw, in addition to a brand new movie from Italian director Marco Tullio Giordana and two movies, together with a tribute to Andy Warhol’s Sleep, from experimental and provocative Romanian auteur Radu Jude (2023’s Do Not Anticipate Too A lot from the Finish of the World).
And Locarno’s Pardi di Domani part, showcasing quick and medium-length movies targeted on experimentation and revolutionary kinds, will embrace a contribution from Canadian auteur Denis Côté.
Lastly, a 10-film homage to late avant-garde U.S. filmmaker Stan Brakhage may also be a part of Locarno 77.
“From properly–established movie administrators, akin to Hong Sang-soo, Wang Bing, Ben Rivers, Pia Marais, Silvia Luzi and Luca Bellino, together with Ala Eddine Slim, Gürcan Keltek and Kurdwin Ayub, Christoph Hochhäusler, the Zürcher brothers and Laurynas Bareiša, to Mar Coll and Sara Fgaier, Marta Mateus, Sylvie Ballyot, and Virgil Vernier, the competitors is a deep immersion into the chances of up to date movie language,” mentioned Locarno’s inventive director Giona A. Nazzaro, calling it “an bold competitors.”
He added: “Within the non-competitive sections too, artists like Edgar Pêra, Radu Jude, Bertrand Mandico, and Fabrice Du Welz, with their contemporary approaches to the movie essay, or Marco Tullio Giordana and Isild Le Besco, with their cinema rooted within the abysmal depths of the unstated in households and associated traumas, are key parts of important conversations.”
Throughout a press convention, Nazzaro talked about that 34.9 % of movies within the choice are from feminine filmmakers. Within the Concorso Internazionale, feminine filmmakers account for eight of 17 motion pictures (47.1 %), within the Cineasti del Presente program seven of 15 (46.7 %), and within the Pardi di Domani lineup 18 out of 40 (45 %).
Requested why no film from Israel was within the lineup, however co-productions with Qatar have been, and whether or not that was a political choice, the inventive director mentioned no, pointing to Qatar’s lively function within the movie area in recent times, together with because of the work of the Doha Movie Institute. “We watched all the movies. We additionally obtained movies from Israel, and we mentioned all of them,” Nazzaro mentioned. “However we actually considered the movies as works in themselves.” He concluded: “So, it’s actually not a difficulty.”
Locarno beforehand unveiled that it’ll honor Indian famous person Shah Rukh Khan with its lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera, or profession leopard. The star, recognized to his followers as “King Khan,” will obtain the prize on Aug. 10.
The night time earlier than, French-Swiss actress Irène Jacob, best-known for her star-making turns in Krzysztof Kieślowski’s The Double Lifetime of Veronique (1991), and Three Colours: Pink (1994), will obtain this yr’s Leopard Membership Award for her contribution to up to date cinema.
The occasion may also honor veteran indie producer Stacey Sher (Erin Brockovich, Django Unchained) with this yr’s Premio Raimondo Rezzonico Award for the most effective unbiased producer on Aug. 8.
Austrian filmmaker Jessica Hausner will function jury president of the Concorso Internazionale part. The jury will resolve the winner of the Pardo d’Oro, the Golden Leopard, on the Swiss fest.
Take a look at the Locarno movie pageant’s full primary characteristic competitors lineup beneath:
Piazza Grande Program
Electrical Youngster by Simon Jaquemet
world premiere
Gaucho Gaucho by Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw
Swiss premiere
Le Déluge by Gianluca Jodice
world premiere
Canine on Trial by Laetitia Dosch
Swiss premiere, first characteristic
Mexico 86 by César Díaz
world premiere
Reinas by Klaudia Reynicke
Swiss premiere
Rita by Paz Vega
world premiere, first characteristic
Savages by Claude Barras
Swiss premiere
Sew Torn by Freddy Macdonald
worldwide premiere, first characteristic
Shambhala by Min Bahadur Bham
Swiss premiere
The Fall (Restored Lower)
by Tarsem Singh
world premiere of the 4K restoration and director’s lower
The Piano by Jane Campion
The Seed of the Sacred Fig by Mohammad Rasoulof
Swiss premiere
Timestalker by Alice Lowe
Swiss premiere
A Girl Is a Girl by Jean-Luc Godard
world premiere of the 4K restoration
Concorso Internazionale Program
Agora by Ala Eddine Slim
world premiere
Akiplėša (Poisonous) by Saulė Bliuvaitė
world premiere, first characteristic
Bogancloch by Ben Rivers
world premiere
Cent Mille Milliards by Virgil Vernier
world premiere
Der Spatz im Kamin by Ramon Zürcher
world premiere
Fogo Do Vento (Hearth of Wind) by Marta Mateus
world premiere, first characteristic
Inexperienced Line by Sylvie Ballyot
world premiere, first characteristic
La Mort Viendra by Christoph Hochhäusler
world premiere
Luce by Silvia Luzi, Luca Bellino
world premiere
Mond (Moon) by Kurdwin Ayub
world premiere
Qing Chun (Ku) (Youth (Onerous Instances)) by Wang Bing
world premiere
Suyoocheon (By the Stream) by Hong Sang-soo
world premiere
Salve Maria by Mar Coll
world premiere
Seses (Drowning Dry) by Laurynas Bareiša
world premiere
Sulla Terra Leggeri by Sara Fgaier
world premiere, first characteristic
Transamazonia by Pia Marais
world premiere
Yeni Șafak Solarken (New Daybreak Fades) by Gürcan Keltek
world premiere
Concorso Cineasti Del Presente Program
Crickets, It’s Your Flip by Olga Korotko
world premiere
Der Fleck by Willy Hans
world premiere, first characteristic
Fario by Lucie Prost
world premiere, first characteristic
Fekete Pont (Lesson Discovered) by Bálint Szimler
world premiere, first characteristic
Foul Evil Deeds by Richard Hunter
world premiere, first characteristic
Hanami by Denise Fernandes
world premiere, first characteristic
Holy Electrical energy by Tato Kotetishvili
world premiere, first characteristic
Invention by Courtney Stephens
world premiere
Joqtau by Aruan Anartay
world premiere, first characteristic
Kada Je Zazvonio Telefon (When the Cellphone Rang) by Iva Radivojević
world premiere
Kouté Vwa (Take heed to the Voices) by Maxime Jean-Baptiste
world premiere, first characteristic
Les Enfants Rouges by Lotfi Achour
world premiere
Monólogo Colectivo by Jessica Sarah Rinland
world premiere
Olivia & Las Nubes by Tomás Pichardo-Espaillat
world premiere, first characteristic
Actual by Adele Tulli
world premiere
Fuori Concorso
Bang Bang by Vincent Grashaw
worldwide premiere
Cartas Telepáticas (Telepathic Letters) by Edgar Pêra
world premiere
Dragon Dilatation by Bertrand Mandico
world premiere
Espèce Menacée by Bruno Deville
world premiere
Fréwaka by Aislinn Clarke
world premiere
La Ardour Selon Béatrice by Fabrice Du Welz
world premiere
La Prodigiosa Trasformazione Della Classe Operaia in Stranieri by Samir
world premiere
La Vita Accanto by Marco Tullio Giordana
world premiere
Ma Famille Chérie by Isild Le Besco
world premiere
Decide Ilustrate Din Lumea Ideală (Eight Postcards from Utopia) by Radu Jude, Christian Ferencz-Flatz
world premiere
Sleep #2 by Radu Jude
world premiere
Pardi di Domani Program
(quick and medium-length movies targeted on experimentation and revolutionary kinds)
Pardi Di Domani – Concorso Internazionale
400 Cassettes by Thelyia Petraki
B(l)ind the Sacrifice by Nakhane
Despre Imposibilitatea Unui Omagiu (On the Impossibility of an Homage) by Xandra Popescu
Boring Spots of Greenish Colors by Sasha Svirsky
Freak by Claire Barnett
Gender Reveal by Mo Matton
Gimn Chume (Hymn of the Plague) by Ataka51
Icebergs by Carlos Pereira
Linnud Läinud (On Weary Wings Go By) by Anu-Laura Tuttelberg
Ludwig (Energy Inferno) by Anton Bialas
Mom Is a Pure Sinner by Boris Hadžija, Hoda Taheri
Punter by Jason Adam Maselle
Que Te Vaya Bonito, Rico by Joel Alfonso Vargas
Razeh–del by Maryam Tafakory
Soleil Gris by Camille Monnier
The Cavalry by Alina Orlov
The Type by Melika Pazouki
The Nature of Canine by Pom Bunsermvicha
Washhh by Mickey Lai
What Mary Didn’t Know by Konstantina Kotzamani
Pardi Di Domani – Concorso Nazionale
Higher Not Kill the Groove by Jonathan Leggett
Lux Carne by Gabriel Grosclaude
Maman Danse by Mégane Brügger
Métropole by Theo Kunz
Progress Mining by Gabriel Böhmer
Revier by Felix Scherrer
Sans Voix by Samuel Patthey
Sky Rogers: Supervisor De Stars by Ciel Sourdeau
Tinderboys by Sarah Bucher, Carlos Tapia
Pardi Di Domani – Concorso Corti D’autore
1 Hijo & 1 Padre by Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Chou He Zhuang (Like What Would Sorrow Look) by Hao Zhou
Gwe–in Esi Jeongche (The Masked Monster) by Syeyoung Park
Jours Avant La Mort De Nicky by Denis Côté
La Fille Qui Explose by Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel
Les Bouches by Valentin Merz
My Life Is Wind (A Letter) by Anahita Ghazvinizadeh
Observe, Observe, Observe by Kevin Jerome Everson
Revolving Rounds by Johann Lurf, Christina Jauernik
Upshot by Maha Haj