Livespins Splash Dash Race: Dive In

It’s summer season, and nothing would possibly sound higher than lounging poolside with an Aperol Spritz all weekend lengthy. However we’ve acquired another choice that’s simply as tempting…

You’re invited to the final word pool social gathering at BitStarz, hosted by Livespins, the place it’s not simply the flamingo floaties making a splash – there’s additionally a cool €10,000 up for grabs!

From June 29 to July 2, swap sunbathing for gold-grabbing within the Livespins Splash Sprint.

With power ranges so excessive they’d make Pam Anderson’s iconic Baywatch run appear like she’s fleeing a shark assault. This isn’t your common summer season weekend, it’s a race for cool rewards. Dive in – the water’s positive, and the prizes are even higher!

It’s a 4-Day Splash Fest

Now, let’s get into the treasure trove that awaits within the Livespins Splash Sprint Race. They’re internet hosting a four-day freestyle swim for money – no paddling within the shallow finish right here, of us! Every day is a brand new race, providing you with 4 probabilities to get these wins in.

The prize pool opens with €2,500 up for grabs every day with 15 winners reaping the rewards. Right here’s how they’re doling out the loot…

1st prize = €700

2nd prize = €500

third prize = €400

4th to fifteenth prize = €75

Every race is a recent begin, so even in the event you sink on day one, you’ve acquired three extra races to participate in!

Begin Your Engines

Let’s have a look at how one can throw your hat within the ring for an opportunity on the scorching summer season prizes in Livespins Splash Sprint Race.

First, launch Livespins and place a guess, allowing for the minimal qualifying quantity is simply EUR 0.5, and work your method up the leaderboard.

Each win turns into factors – the larger your win, the extra factors you get. It’s all concerning the win multiplier: win with a 1x to 9x multiplier, and also you’ll web 1 level so as to add to your tally. Win with a 10x multiplier or extra, you’ll get 15 factors in a single go!

Sidenote: don’t depend on Free Spins rounds to spice up your rating – they don’t depend.

Wager Behind Streamers for Extra Wins!

Let’s simply say, lounging poolside has its perks, however betting behind your favourite streamers with Livespins is equally as enjoyable. Plus, you get to climb your technique to the highest of the Splash Sprint races too!

The races start at 01:00 CET and finish at 00:59 CET every day, all through the promo, so ensure to not miss out on this cool summer season session the place large wins may very well be a couple of spins, and some leaderboard factors away!