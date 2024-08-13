Liverpool midfielder Carvalho signs for Brentford

Brentford signed attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from fellow Premier League aspect Liverpool on a five-year deal, the West London membership introduced on Monday.

The monetary particulars weren’t disclosed however British media reported that the deal was price round £27.5 million ($35.10 million).

The 21-year-old represented England at numerous youth ranges earlier than switching to Portugal, the place he was born, at Underneath-21 degree. He joined Liverpool in 2022 from Fulham.

Carvalho, who spent final season on mortgage at Bundesliga membership RB Leipzig and English Championship aspect Hull Metropolis, made 21 appearances for Liverpool throughout all competitors, scoring three targets. He additionally scored within the preseason wins in opposition to Arsenal and Manchester United this summer season.

Earlier on Monday, Serie A aspect AC Milan that they’d signed Brazilian defender Emerson Royal from Tottenham Hotspur on a contract till June 2028 with an choice for a one-year extension.

The 25-year-old Brazil worldwide, capped 10 instances, joined Spurs in 2021 from Spanish aspect Barcelona. He additionally had spells at Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro, having began his youth profession at Ponte Preta.

Emerson, who made 101 appearances for Spurs throughout all competitions, will put on the No. 22 shirt at Milan.

Info from Reuters was used on this story.