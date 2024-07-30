LinLin Chen Announces Her Exit From Kugou

Chinese language music streamer Tencent Music Leisure Group, introduced that Linlin Chen has tendered her resignation from her function as Vice President of the streaming platform Kugou and different duties on the firm, efficient September thirtieth, 2024.

At TME, Ms. Chen was one of many founders of Kugou, a Chinese language language music streaming and obtain service that was based in 2004 and owned by Tencent following the acquisition of the model in 2016. The corporate is without doubt one of the largest music streamers in China with greater than 350 million Month-to-month Energetic Customers, in accordance with statista.

At Kugou, Ms. Chen oversaw operation and administration, together with enterprise operations, gross sales and advertising and marketing, finance, authorized affairs and human assets administration.

Ms. Chen holds an EMBA diploma from Solar-Yat Sen College.

“On behalf of the Firm, we wish to prolong our gratitude to Ms. Chen for her devoted service at TME. We recognize her steady onerous work and dedication, which significantly contributed to the success of Kugou Music, one in every of China’s main music streaming platforms. We respect her determination and need her all one of the best in all her future endeavors,” stated Mr. Cussion Pang, Govt Chairman of TME.