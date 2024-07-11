Lindsay Ell To Receive The Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award For 2024

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Nation Music Affiliation introduced that singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell has been chosen because the 2024 recipient of the Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award.

The award, which acknowledges a person or occasion for an impressive contribution of time and vitality to worthy humanitarian causes, will likely be introduced to Ell for her achievements with The Make You Motion charitable fund, alongside together with her advocacy work and assist for the survivors of sexual assault and the LGBTQ2SIA+ group.

“I believe one of the necessary obligations of artists is to make use of their platforms for good, to do all the things they’ll to alter the world or a minimum of make it higher for these whose voices aren’t all the time heard,” stated Ell. “I’m so pleased with what we’ve got achieved via The Make You Motion and know that that is just the start. Thanks to each The Slaight Household and the CCMA for uplifting this group to dig deep and assist the place we are able to with the creation of this award. I promise to proceed this work with each ardour and dedication.”

“Lindsay Ell’s outstanding contributions to bettering the lives of numerous people each in Canada and all over the world is commendable,” shares Gary Slaight, President and CEO of The Slaight Household Basis. “The Slaight Household Basis has all the time prioritized giving again to these in want as a basic human accountability, and we wholeheartedly assist Lindsay’s dedication to this mission. Her excellent work with The Make You Motion and different charitable organizations actually deserves this Humanitarian Award, and I lengthen my heartfelt congratulations to her.”

After revealing her personal sexual assault in 2020, Ell launched The Make You Motion, a charitable fund devoted to elevating cash for assist organizations offering assist for disenfranchised youth, specializing in survivors of sexual assault and home abuse.

She’s additionally a long-time supporter of the Nashville Sexual Assault Middle, together with the group’s Secure Tracks Bystander Intervention Coaching program, launched in 2023 and designed particularly for the music business.

Ell was additionally acknowledged for her work with the CMA Basis as an Artist Ambassador, ACM Lifting Lives, Notes for Notes and St. Jude, particularly the hospital’s St. Jude Nation Cares program.

“Lindsay’s braveness in sharing her personal story to assist others is really inspiring,” says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “She persistently makes use of her platform to advocate for these in want, and her dedication to creating a constructive change on the earth makes her extremely deserving of this honor. We stay up for celebrating her and her superb work in Edmonton this September.”

The award will likely be introduced to Ell throughout a personal occasion throughout Canada’s Nation Music Week 2024, which takes place in Edmonton from September 11-14, 2024.





