Lille 1-0 Real Madrid (Oct 2, 2024) Game Analysis

Oct 3 (Reuters) – Defending champions Actual Madrid failed to point out one of the best model of themselves in a shock 1-0 Champions League defeat at Lille on Wednesday and should settle for the criticism that comes their manner, supervisor Carlo Ancelotti mentioned.

Lille pressed relentlessly and took the win courtesy of a Jonathan David penalty in first-half stoppage time handy Ancelotti’s workforce their first defeat in all competitions since January.

Actual Madrid – report 15-times Champions League winners – have three factors after two matches following their opening win over VfB Stuttgart.

“All the pieces was fairly dangerous. We did badly with the ball, though the workforce was fairly compact within the first half, it was tough for us to get better the ball, it was tough for us to make transitions,” Ancelotti advised reporters.

“We tried to be just a little extra aggressive, nevertheless it was tough for us. So… We’ve to have a look at issues with a cool head, not throw all the pieces away. However clearly we now have to enhance.

“I’m very honest. The criticism for at this time’s recreation is honest, right and we now have to just accept it as a result of it’s like that. We’ve not proven a great model on this recreation.”

Ancelotti mentioned Lille “deserved” to win regardless of Actual’s improved displaying within the second half of the match.

“It was tough for us to get into the sport on the stage of depth, on the stage of duels, on the stage of readability of play,” the Italian added.

“Clearly, the sport may have been tied as a result of we had alternatives on the finish, nevertheless it wasn’t deserved.

“So we now have to study, because it occurred the final time we misplaced a recreation, study from what we now have to enhance, which is kind of clear. I believe it isn’t very difficult.”

Actual, who’re second within the LaLiga standings with 18 factors, subsequent host third-placed Villarreal on Saturday. (Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; Enhancing by Jamie Freed)