Life Is A Carnival – A Musical Tribute to Robbie Robertson Announced For The Kia Forum

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A multi-genre constellation of stars are scheduled to carry out at a live performance to rejoice the profession and legacy of the Canadian music legend Robbie Robertson.

Life is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson will happen on the Kia Discussion board in Los Angeles in October 17, 2024, that includes a raft of excessive profile artists performing a choice of Robertson’s fan favourite hits.

The spectacular lineup consists of Trey Anastasio, Ryan Bingham, Mike Campbell, Eric Church, Eric Clapton, Elvis Costello, Warren Haynes, Bruce Hornsby, Jim James, Jamey Johnson, Noah Kahan, Daniel Lanois, Taj Mahal, Van Morrison, Margo Value, Robert Randolph, Nathaniel Rateliff, Allison Russell, Mavis Staples, Benmont Tench, Don Was, Bobby Weir, and Lucinda Williams.

Government Producers of Life Is a Carnival: A Musical Celebration of Robbie Robertson are Martin Scorsese, Jared Levine, and Keith Wortman with Reside Nation serving because the promoter for the occasion.

A portion of the proceeds from the live performance occasion shall be donated to The Woodland Cultural Centre that funds and operates a variety of arts, historical past, and teaching programs on the Sixth Nations Reserve in Canada.

Robertson, one among Canada’s most beloved musicians and composers, died in 2023 after a battle with prostate most cancers.

Tickets for most people go on sale Friday, August 2, 2024, at 10 AM PT with presales operating from Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 10 AM till Thursday, August 1, at 10 PM by the Citi Leisure program.