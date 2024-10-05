Leslie strengthens into a hurricane in the Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Leslie has strengthened right into a hurricane within the Atlantic Ocean and isn’t threatening land, forecasters mentioned.

The storm was positioned Saturday about 725 miles (1,170 kilometers) west-southwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands and had most sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). There have been no coastal watches or warnings in impact.

In the meantime, Hurricane Kirk remained a Class 4 main hurricane, and waves from the system have been affecting the the Leeward Islands, Bermuda, and the Better Antilles, forecasters mentioned. The storm’s swells have been anticipated to unfold to the East Coast of america, the Atlantic Coast of Canada and the Bahamas on Saturday evening and Sunday.

Forecasters warned the waves might trigger life-threatening surf and rip present situations.

Kirk was anticipated to weaken beginning Saturday, the middle mentioned.

Although there have been no coastal warnings or watches in impact for Kirk, the middle mentioned these within the Azores, the place swells might hit Monday, ought to monitor the storm’s progress.

Kirk was about 975 miles (1,570 kilometers) east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands with most sustained winds of 130 mph (209 kph).

The storms churned within the Atlantic as rescuers within the U.S. Southeast looked for folks unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene struck final week, abandoning a path of demise and catastrophic harm.