Legendary British Rockers Oasis Will Make Historic Return to West Coast with Rose Bowl Concert – Pasadena Weekendr

The enduring Rose Bowl Stadium will play host to influential British rockers Oasis as a part of their much-anticipated 2025 world tour. The Manchester-based rock band, shaped in 1991, introduced the North American leg of their “OASIS LIVE ’25” tour, marking their return to the continent after a 16-year hiatus.

“America. Oasis is coming. You’ve one final probability to show that you just liked us all alongside,” the band mentioned teasingly, igniting pleasure amongst longtime followers and newcomers alike.

The Rose Bowl live performance is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2025, as a part of a collection of stadium reveals throughout North America. Different venues embody Soldier Subject in Chicago, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and extra stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, and Mexico Metropolis. Cage The Elephant will be part of because the particular visitor throughout all North American dates.

The tour announcement follows Oasis’ current chart success, with their debut album “Positively Possibly” reaching No. 1 within the UK on its thirtieth anniversary, whereas concurrently occupying two different spots within the prime 5 UK albums chart. The band’s affect stays sturdy within the streaming period, boasting over 32 million month-to-month listeners on Spotify and almost 12.5 billion streams to this point throughout platforms.

Oasis, recognized for his or her distinctive Britpop sound and anthemic choruses, has left an indelible mark on rock music. With eight studio albums to their title, their accolades embody a number of Brit Awards, MTV Awards, NME Awards, and a Guinness World Document for 22 consecutive Prime Ten singles within the UK.

The beforehand introduced UK and Eire tour dates noticed over 10 million followers from 158 nations queuing to purchase tickets.

Followers desperate to safe North American tickets can register for the presale at www.oasisinet.com till Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 5 a.m. Normal ticket gross sales will start on Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. native time by way of Ticketmaster.

Reside Nation and SJM are producing the tour, which is predicted to increase to different continents exterior of Europe and North America later in 2025.

