LayerZero Price Prediction: ZRO Plummets 23%, But There’s No Stopping This Blockbuster AI Meme Coin ICO

The LayerZero worth plunged 23% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $3.13 as of 4.45 a.m. EST on buying and selling quantity that surged to $645 million.

The ZRO worth drop got here virtually instantly after its launch yesterday. LayerZero Basis introduced the launch, reminding the neighborhood that its supported chains embody Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Avalanche.

ZRO Declare Is Stay.https://t.co/BjBvTMRJjJ Supported Chains: Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Avalanche. pic.twitter.com/k2Fv2UKMoB — LayerZero Basis (@LayerZero_Fndn) June 20, 2024

Over the previous few weeks, the undertaking additionally introduced quite a few partnerships and integrations of LayerZero with different tasks, together with Taiko, P-OPS Workforce, BounceBit, Iskra, Symbiotic, and others.

Nonetheless, the undertaking had the misfortune to launch initially of the newest bearish wave, which has a variety of crypto costs tumbling.

Meaning it has a great probability of bouncing again ought to the present correction finish.

LayerZero Worth Prediction

The LayerZero worth has seen a powerful correction post-launch, however this will likely present a chance for merchants. Total, the undertaking has seen quite a few partnerships and integrations, as talked about, which implies that it has wonderful connections and nice potential. Nonetheless, its worth was rapidly overwhelmed by the bearish sentiment.

As soon as it reaches the underside — which can have already occurred — it would bounce again up and achieve sturdy momentum as merchants transfer in to purchase the dip.

The token launched with a worth of about $4.09, solely to see a surge to $4.7 within the first few hours. After that, its worth began spiraling down till it reached $3.13. With a seemingly sturdy help at $3.10, it’s unlikely that ZRO worth will hold going a lot decrease.

Nonetheless, technical indicators nonetheless recommend that the market is strongly bearish in the meanwhile. The token’s Bollinger bands, for instance, have seen a pointy narrowing prior to now few hours, which is a bearish sign.

Then again, the undertaking’s Relative Power Index (RSI) worth has began climbing up after dropping to the oversold zone a number of hours in the past. Proper now, it sits within the impartial zone at 54.35, which means that merchants have began shopping for.

This might imply that the worth motion will quickly change, as nicely, and because the shopping for stress will increase, so will the token’s worth.

Whereas ZRO has sturdy resistance to breach on its highway to restoration, a shift out there sentiment will possible permit the token to see a powerful restoration within the hours or presumably days to return.

A Promising Various to LayerZero

Whereas LayerZero’s drop represents a great alternative to purchase the dip, there are even higher however at the moment much less dangerous choices for these in search of to generate profits within the crypto sector, and that’s to spend money on a hi-tech meme coin corresponding to WienerAI (WAI).

WienerAI is a meme coin that mixes a canine, a sausage, and synthetic intelligence. The undertaking is a meme coin solely on the floor. Beneath the humorous design and a laid again angle lies one of the superior AI-powered buying and selling companions the trade has seen to this point.

Calling it the “ChatGPT of crypto,” WienerAI’s upcoming buying and selling bot will revolutionize buying and selling, enabling new and skilled merchants to seek out the perfect alternatives in the marketplace rapidly.

The bot makes use of predictive know-how to infer probably the most worthwhile alternatives in the marketplace at any given second and recommend them to the dealer.

Contemplate WienerAI the ChatGPT of crypto. Not solely will the Bot discover profitable trades with unmatched accuracy and provides significant reasoning for its ideas, however WienerAI is Swap-Enabled–which means you do not have to go away the App to put your trades. (3/4) pic.twitter.com/5HFpCmVOHh — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 11, 2024

Crypto YouTube channel 99Bitcoins, which has over 705k subscribers, says the undertaking has 50x to 100x potential.

The WAI presale has already raised greater than $6.1 million and is likely one of the most profitable presales of the 12 months. As a result of WAI isn’t listed but, it may additionally present upside potential whereas being proof against the present market volatility

WAI tokens are at the moment priced at $0.00072 and could be purchased utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a credit score/debit card. Act quickly if you’re as a result of a worth hike is coming in lower than seven hours.

