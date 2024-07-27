Latest Updates, Deals & More

The 2024 MLB commerce deadline is ready for six p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30. With lower than per week to go earlier than the large day, we’re monitoring strikes as groups look to package deal prospects and bolster their rosters for the ultimate two months of the season.

Extra Commerce Deadline Protection

July 26

Mariners Deal RHP Ryne Stanek To Mets

Simply as one reliever enters, one other departs from the Mariners bullpen. Seattle traded 33-year-old RHP Ryne Stanek to the Mets in alternate for 24-year-old outfielder Rhylan Thomas, based on SNY’s Andy Martino. Stanek carries a 4.38 ERA via 46 outings. He throws onerous, averaging 98 mph, and elicits loads of swings and misses, however has additionally at occasions struggled with consistency and management this yr. In return, the Mariners obtain Thomas, who has hit .265/.318/.387 with 5 homers in 74 video games within the higher minors. Thomas can play all three outfield positions and has strong bat-to-ball abilities albeit with restricted energy and he chases out of the zone a few third of the time. He helps replenish Seattle’s upper-level outfielder depth after it dealt Jonatan Clase to the Blue Jays for RHP Yimi Garcia.

Mariners Add Reliever Yimi Garcia From Blue Jays for Jonatan Clase, Jacob Sharp

After buying Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays within the wee hours of the morning, the Mariners made one other swing via the American League East to bolster their bullpen on Friday. In accordance with a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Seattle has agreed to a commerce for Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia. The return for Toronto, which had been seen by many as a crew primed to unload on the deadline, can be a pair of minor leaguers in outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher Jacob Sharp, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Orioles Purchase Pitcher Zach Eflin From Rays For A Trio Minor Leaguers

Sitting atop the American League East standings with their consideration geared towards a deep postseason run, the Orioles made in-division a deal to bolster their beginning rotation on Friday. In accordance with report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Baltimore has agreed to accumulate righthanded pitcher Zach Eflin from the Rays. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Orioles will ship a trio of minor leaguers again to Tampa Bay: outfielder Matthew Etzel, righthanded pitcher Jackson Baumeister and infielder Mac Horvath.

Orioles, Phillies swap majors leaguers

The Orioles and Phillies synced for a uncommon deadline swap of majors leaguers between two World Collection hopefuls. The Phillies acquired OF Austin Hays in alternate for RHP Seranthony Dominguez and OF Cristian Pache. The 28-year-old Hays is slashing .255/.316/.395 via 63 video games with simply three homers, whereas Dominguez owns a considerably unfortunate 4.75 ERA via 36 innings of aid together with a 25.5% strikeout charge. Hays supplies the Phillies with a righthanded bat with a observe report of success towards lefties to fortify their lineup, and it now opens up extra taking part in time in Baltimore for Heston Kjerstad and Colton Cowser if each stay on the roster via the deadline.

Dodgers ship DFA’d James Paxton to Pink Sox in alternate for DSL prospect

The Pink Sox acquired outdated buddy LHP James Paxton from the Dodgers on Friday. Los Angeles had designated Paxton for project earlier this week. The 35-year-old lefthander, who spent all of 2023 with Boston, went 8-2, 4.43 in 89.1 innings (18 begins) with the Dodgers this season, though his 6.4 Ok/9 is the bottom of his profession. In alternate, the Dodgers acquired 3B/1B Moises Bolivar, who signed with the Pink Sox as a global free agent this previous winter. Boliver hit .270/.364/.423 with three homers via 31 video games within the Dominican Summer season League whereas primarily taking part in third base and displaying strong strategy/strike-zone administration.

Randy Arozarena Traded To Mariners For Aidan Smith, Brody Hopkins & Participant To Be Named

Whereas a lot of the nation was asleep within the early hours of a Friday morning, the Mariners have been busying including some much-needed offensive help for his or her pitching workers. In alternate for a pair of minor leaguers in outfielder Aidan Smith and righthander Brody Hopkins, in addition to a participant to be named later, Seattle pried Randy Arozarena—one among October’s most potent sluggers—away from the Rays.

July 25

D-backs land LHP A.J. Puk from Marlins in alternate for 1B Deyvison De Los Santos, 2B/OF Andrew Pintar

The commerce waters are lastly heating up. The Marlins and D-backs swung a deal late Thursday night time, as Miami despatched lefty A.J. Puk to Arizona in alternate for 1B Deyvison De Los Santos and outfielder Andrew Pintar, who have been each tabbed as midseason risers in our final Arizona High 30 Prospects replace.

July 13

Royals purchase RHP Hunter Harvey from Nationals for 3B Cayden Wallace and a 2025 draft choose

Sitting only one sport again of a wild card spot, the Royals swung a deal to bolster their bullpen. In alternate for righty Hunter Harvey, Kansas Metropolis despatched third baseman Cayden Wallace and the thirty ninth total choose on this yr’s draft to the Nationals.

July 3

Brewers purchase RHP Aaron Civale from Rays for SS Gregory Barrios

The Rays and Brewers struck the primary vital deal of the summer time when Milwaukee acquired righthander Aaron Civale from Tampa Bay for Excessive-A shortstop Gregory Barrios. Civale, who was acquired from Cleveland final summer time in alternate for first baseman Kyle Manzardo, will assist salve a Brewers pitching workers that has been wracked by accidents all yr lengthy.