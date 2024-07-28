Last Chance: 99Bitcoins Enters Final Leg Of ICO With Over $2.5M Raised

Be a part of Our Telegram channel to remain updated on breaking information protection

The main platform in crypto schooling, 99Bitcoins ($99BTC), is coming into the ultimate stretch of its presale and is slated to wrap up fundraising efforts by August 6.

Since kicking off its presale in April, 99Bitcoins has raised $2.5 million by way of its native token, $99BTC.

The token lies on the coronary heart of its revolutionary learn-to-earn mannequin, providing customers unique coaching programs, buying and selling indicators, VIP teams, mentoring, and extra.

At the moment priced at $0.00115, the token will see a closing improve of $0.00116 on this final stage of its ICO.

Nevertheless, don’t anticipate this value to remain stagnant. With its established identify in crypto schooling and plans to launch on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) this quarter, 99Bitcoins anticipates a surge in liquidity that might drive its worth considerably larger.

Bitcoin Falls To $66.2k – Is Elon Musk Accumulating $BTC Once more?

Bitcoin has barely declined over the previous two days, dropping 1.7% from $68,170 on Monday to its present value of $67,013.

On Tuesday, the highest crypto dipped as little as $66,264, pushed by information that Mt. Gox had transferred 42,587 BTC value $2.85 billion to a brand new pockets following a take a look at transaction yesterday.

However regardless of these minor declines, Bitcoin was coming off a two-week tear that noticed its value surge by 18.47%, highlighting renewed market confidence in $BTC. This coincides with the Worry and Greed Index, which has a greed studying of 62.94.

Elon Musk’s laser eyes replace to his profile image on X additional fuels the bullish narrative, suggesting that the world’s richest man could also be diving again right into a Bitcoin shopping for spree.

This sentiment is amplified by studies of his personal jet touchdown in Nashville forward of the Bitcoin convention.

Return of the Elon? 🤔 Rumors are swirling that Elon Musk is again on board with #Bitcoin as he alters his profile image to laser eyes once more. 🚀 There’s additionally hypothesis that his personal jet has touched down in Nashville forward of the #BTC convention. #99Bitcoins #Crypto pic.twitter.com/L5q2HIpSOt — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) July 22, 2024

For buyers who don’t have as a lot cash as Elon Musk, stepping into Bitcoin with out correct information might result in a scenario just like that of many Bitcoin holders affected by Mt. Gox.

Victims of the hack needed to wait a decade to reclaim their stolen $BTC – whether or not that turned out to be a blessing in disguise, given Bitcoin’s low worth on the time of the hack, is one other story.

Nevertheless, investing in crypto will be as easy as storing cash in a chilly pockets as an alternative of a scorching pockets to keep away from hacking incidents.

This underscores the significance of studying about crypto, the place a platform like 99Bitcoins will be invaluable.

It Pays To Be taught About Web3 – Actually, With 99Bitcoins

Even earlier than launching its presale, 99Bitcoins has been a pacesetter within the crypto schooling area for years.

Since 2013, 99Bitcoins has supplied complete protection of cryptocurrencies, trade information, and tutorials. Its YouTube crypto library boasts 780 movies and programs totaling 79 hours, loved by over 100,000 college students.

With such a wealthy crypto schooling useful resource, it has constructed a large group, together with over 2.8 million e mail subscribers, 705,000 YouTube subscribers, and greater than 21,000 followers on X.

And with the combination of a learn-to-earn mannequin, 99Bitcoins permits learners who undergo its curriculum or contributors who assist develop its crypto content material library to earn its ERC-20 token, $99BTC.

All of this with the noble intention of fostering a group of well-informed cryptocurrency customers and buyers who can keep away from potential pitfalls like these seen with Mt. Gox.

Buying $99BTC Is An Oblique Funding In Bitcoin

99Bitcoins has created an ecosystem that highlights the flexibility of its $99BTC token, serving a number of roles throughout the platform with a transparent blueprint for incomes it by way of studying and lively participation.

This framework presents a compelling case for investing in $99BTC, significantly because it prepares to transition from an ERC-20 to a BRC-20 token, leveraging Bitcoin’s Layer 1 infrastructure for enhanced safety and resilience in opposition to censorship.

BRC-20 tokens have notably surged in worth in current months, collectively reaching a market capitalization of $1.6 billion for the highest 20 cash. This underscores the potential affect of $99BTC by being a part of the Bitcoin community.

One other compelling side of investing in 99Bitcoins is that roughly 1.5 billion $99BTC tokens are already locked up in its staking protocol, representing 73% or $1.8 million of the overall $2.5 million raised through the presale.

This substantial dedication displays investor confidence within the platform’s future, fueled by engaging staking rewards at the moment providing a 685% APY.

However the major catalyst for $99BTC probably going parabolic is the educational platform’s established choices and person base, indicating a strong revenue-generating machine already in place.

Cilinix Crypto, a well-liked YouTube influencer with 65,500 subscribers, shares an identical sentiment in the direction of his presale investments, crediting their successes to present income streams – just like the situation at play with 99Bitcoins.

Don’t Miss Out On $99BTC – Purchase It Now Earlier than The ICO Ends!

The countdown is on to safe a stake in the way forward for crypto schooling.

Exactly at 2 PM UTC on August 6, the chance to purchase $99BTC at its present value will likely be gone.

That is the final probability to be forward of the curve and achieve a chunk of the motion from a longtime participant within the crypto schooling area of interest.

To hitch the presale earlier than the curtains shut, join your pockets to the 99Bitcoins web site and buy tokens utilizing USDT, ETH, or BNB. Financial institution playing cards are additionally accepted for added comfort.

For investor peace of thoughts, 99Bitcoins’ sensible contract has undergone a full audit by SolidProof.

Keep up to date with the 99Bitcoins group and join with fellow buyers on Telegram, Discord, and X.

Purchase $99BTC now and be a part of the motion to make studying crypto financially rewarding for everybody.

