LandWolf Price Prediction: WOLF Pumps 26% As Analysts Say Consider This AI Meme Coin For 100X Potential

The LandWolf value has skyrocketed by 26% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.0165 as of three:25 a.m. EST on a 29% surge in buying and selling quantity to $14.85 million.

WOLF Worth Evaluation: Can the Bulls Maintain the Momentum?

The worth of WOLF has been trending upwards, sustaining a steady vary with sturdy help round $0.002087. This help has bolstered bullish sentiment, enabling consumers to push in the direction of the all-time excessive resistance degree of $0.02246.

At present, the value is consolidating, with bulls utilizing the $0.01262 help degree as a basis to doubtlessly drive it greater. The latest rebound from this help zone means that bulls are gearing as much as push the value to new highs.

WOLFUSD Evaluation (Supply: Dextools.io)

At present, WOLF is buying and selling barely beneath the 50-day easy shifting common (SMA) however stays above the 200-day SMA. This setup helps its upward momentum and reinforces bullish sentiment available in the market. A break above the 50-day SMA would point out elevated shopping for curiosity, doubtlessly additional bolstering the uptrend.

LandWolf Worth Might Surge On Bullish Technicals

The MACD is exhibiting bullish alerts, suggesting potential for additional upward motion. The blue common line is presently crossing above the orange sign line above the impartial degree. Though the histogram bars stay crimson, their lower signifies weakening bearish strain.

The RSI has rebounded and is buying and selling simply above the midpoint of fifty, even after a minor correction. This means that bulls would possibly be capable of drive the value greater into the overbought zone. Breaking and sustaining this degree might improve investor confidence and entice extra consumers, doubtlessly pushing the value to new highs.

If WOLF continues its upward pattern, it might rally previous its earlier excessive of $0.02246, doubtlessly concentrating on a brand new peak round $0.03045.

Conversely, failing to interrupt via this crucial resistance degree might result in elevated promoting strain. In such a situation, preserving an in depth watch on the $0.009363 help degree could be essential.

WienerAI Nears $7 Million Presale Aim

As WOLF value bulls put together for a possible surge in the direction of new highs, dog-themed token WienerAI (WAI) is poised to cross $7 million in funds raised.

We have simply raised $6M 🌭🚀 Thanks to our unimaginable group! Prepare for extra thrilling adventures with this little Wiener 💥🐾 pic.twitter.com/O6AdG6xrhE — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 18, 2024

WienerAI is a meme coin with a distinction, that includes an AI powered buying and selling bot that helps customers enhance their buying and selling expertise by answering questions and figuring out the very best market alternatives.

Whenever you ask WienerAI in your subsequent commerce thought, you’ll obtain an in depth market evaluation crafted to boost your possibilities of success.

Unleashing WienerAI! 🌭🤖 Bridging meme enjoyable with AI utility. Be a part of the Wiener revolution! 🚀💰 pic.twitter.com/x6lTupo90N — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 22, 2024

Token holders can stake WAI for a powerful annual yield of 164%.

Influential crypto analyst and YouTuber Jacob Bury says WAI has 100x potential.

WienerAI is presently priced at $0.000724. If you’re , purchase earlier than the subsequent value improve in about 2 days.

Purchase WAI right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

