Lana Del Rey marries swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in LA | Entertainment/Life

The “Younger and Stunning” singer, 39, filed for a wedding license in Thibodaux, Louisiana, on Sept. 23, based on data.
The air boat tour spot, about an hour from New Orleans, is significant to the singer, who’s associates with Taylor Swift and is quickly releasing her first nation album. The primary photographs of she and Dufrene collectively which have surfaced on-line are from March 2019, when Del Rey took her associates on considered one of Dufrene’s excursions.
Del Rey is not the primary celeb that Dufrene has met on the bayou. In 2016, “Hit Man” actor Glen Powell posted a photograph on social media of him and Dufrene throughout a tour. One other picture surfaced of actress Emma Roberts together with her arms wrapped across the airboat captain at what seemed to be the touring facility in Des Allemands.
Dufrene labored in a chemical plant earlier than changing into an air boat captain. He’s recognized for interacting with wildlife on his excursions and has made associates with fairly a couple of alligators.
Del Rey, born Elizabeth Grant, was walked down the aisle by her father. The reception was held in a small tent on the bayou, based on Each day Mail.
Earlier this month, Del Rey vaguely responded to a social media account calling Dufrene her “new beau” after photographs surfaced of her and Dufrene holding palms on the 2024 Studying & Leeds Competition in England. She wrote within the remark part “No,” main many eagle-eyed followers and tabloids to consider that the romantic relationship was nonexistent.
Months earlier than the marriage, Del Rey was making frequent visits to Louisiana. In Could, the singer shared a video of her driving down the Twin Span Bridge within the New Orleans metro space, then dancing on a ship in swamp waters.
Del Rey was again in New Orleans in June. Throughout the journey, she paid a go to to Tic-Toc Café, a gap within the wall diner within the outskirts of the town. She posed in entrance of shotgun properties in New Orleans neighborhoods, and snapped a grainy, nighttime {photograph} of moss hanging from an oak tree.