Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre’s Relationship Timeline

Lara Jean could also be in love with Peter Kavinsky, however Lana Condor solely has eyes for Anthony De La Torre.

The To All of the Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than star, 24, met the musician, 28, at a celebration in the summertime of 2015. “I bought his digits,” Condor recalled in March 2022 throughout an look on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And as we had been leaving, I used to be like ‘Oh, hey, hey, hey. I considered this joke, however I forgot the punchline. Can I’ve your quantity? After which after I bear in mind it in a while, I’ll simply textual content you.’”

The X-Males: Apocalypse star texted De La Torre only a half hour later with the joke in query: “What do you name a pile of kittens? A meow-ntain.”

Although Condor has grow to be recognized for being on the middle of affection triangles onscreen, the couple’s real-life romance unfolded with none main drama. “There’s this bizarre false impression that love must be troublesome,” the Vietnam native instructed Grazia in March 2022. “It’s messy and painful and there’s a lot ardour, your world burns down. It’s lovely on paper, nevertheless it’s not proper. Love ought to really feel secure and comfy. With Anthony, I really feel like I’m in a cocoon. Love doesn’t want to interrupt you aside.”

After relationship for six years — and adopting two canines collectively — De La Torre proposed in December 2021 whereas they had been on a visit to Mexico. “I assume [he] arrange this complete grand factor, and that fell by means of,” Condor instructed Jimmy Fallon in March 2022. “So, on Christmas Eve, he was organising this dinner on the balcony.” Regardless of dropping hints a couple of proposal, the Alita: Battle Angel actress didn’t anticipate him to pop the query that night time.

“I assumed that Christmas Eve was reserved for the newborn Jesus,” Condor mentioned, laughing. “So I used to be like, ‘It’s in all probability not gonna occur tonight. And it certain did.”

The singer confessed in January 2022 that he “wished to [propose] for six years,” whereas celebrating their engagement on Instagram. “That second if you ask your greatest good friend to be by your facet perpetually,” De La Torre wrote. “The simplest choice I’ve ever made was to ask this angel to be my spouse.” He additionally labored with a Vietnamese owned jeweler to design Condor’s engagement ring, as a nod to her heritage. “Each element of the ring has objective and means a lot to us each,” De La Torre defined.

Maintain scrolling to relive Condor and De La Torre’s relationship, from their first assembly to on the point of tie the knot: