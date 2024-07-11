Lakers vs Heat NBA Summer League stats

What number of factors did Bronny James rating in his second NBA Summer time League sport? Not many! And that is OK!

The Summer time League is all about improvement for gamers nonetheless at first phases of their careers. And James, the fifty fifth total choose within the draft, definitely wants loads of it after spending only one season at USC that was partially derailed by a critical medical state of affairs final summer time.

Wednesday evening in opposition to the Miami Warmth, James scored simply three factors on 1-for-3 taking pictures. He missed his solely 3-point try and went 1-for-2 from the road because the Los Angeles Lakers misplaced 80-76.

He did fill the stat sheet in different methods, knocking down 5 rebounds, dispensing three assists, blocking three pictures and coming away with two steals. He was second on the crew with a plus-8 ranking in his 29 minutes.

They’re underwhelming totals to make sure, however no late second-round choose has ever been below the microscope like James is. That comes with the territory, although, whenever you’re drafted by your father’s crew — and your father occurs to be the NBA’s all-time main scorer.

James scored 4 factors on 2-for-9 taking pictures within the Lakers’ Summer time League opener and missed their second contest. The Lakers’ Summer time League squad has but to win.

Bronny James stats tonight vs. Warmth