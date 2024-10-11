Lakers rally to beat Bucks for 1st preseason win – Orange County Register

Lakers star Anthony Davis drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks middle Brook Lopez defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers star LeBron James takes a shot in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers star Anthony Davis shoots over the Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, proper, tries to drive previous Lakers star Anthony Davis in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo seems on as he walks down the court docket in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Lakers on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers star Anthony Davis drives because the Milwaukee Bucks’ AJ Johnson defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard drives previous the Lakers’ Max Christie in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Lakers star Anthony Davis reacts to an official’s name in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo drives as Lakers ahead Rui Hachimura defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts to an official’s name in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Lakers on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers ahead Rui Hachimura drives as Milwaukee Bucks middle Brook Lopez defends throughout their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Lakers on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after a dunk in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Lakers on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts on the sideline in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Lakers star Anthony Davis handles the ball throughout their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis gestures after a 3-point shot in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Lakers on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers star LeBron James drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers star LeBron James drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard walks again down the court docket in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Lakers on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers star Anthony Davis handles the ball because the Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis defends throughout their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

The Milwaukee Bucks’ AJ Johnson holds the ball as Lakers guard Gabe Vincent defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Lakers star Anthony Davis handles the ball because the Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis defends throughout their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks in entrance of Lakers middle Jaxson Hayes in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Lakers star LeBron James walks again down the court docket in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers star LeBron James shoots over Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard is fouled whereas driving between the Lakers’ Dalton Knecht, left, and Gabe Vincent in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Lakers star Anthony Davis drives because the Milwaukee Bucks’ Brook Lopez defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo drives as Lakers ahead Rui Hachimura defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Lakers star LeBron James drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers star LeBron James drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Milwaukee Bucks middle Brook Lopez, left, is fouled by Lakers star LeBron James as he seems to shoot in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Lakers star LeBron James walks again down the court docket in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard tries to drive previous Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts to an official’s name in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers star Anthony Davis seems to drive with the ball because the Milwaukee Bucks’ AJ Johnson defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive previous Lakers ahead Rui Hachimura in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Lakers star LeBron James drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers star LeBron James walks again down the court docket in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

The Lakers’ Jalen Hood-Schifino drives previous the Milwaukee Bucks’ Tyler Smith in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

The Milwaukee Bucks’ AJ Johnson drives as Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell defends in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Lakers on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers ahead Rui Hachimura shoots as Milwaukee Bucks middle Brook Lopez defends throughout their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

The Lakers’ Armel Traore tries to get away from the Milwaukee Bucks’ Ryan Rollins, left, and Liam Robbins in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Tyler Smith shoots as Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht defends in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts to an official’s name in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

The Lakers’ Quincy Olivari tries to get previous the Milwaukee Bucks’ AJ Johnson in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Lakers on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Pat Connaughton, middle, shoots in entrance of the Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes (11) and Rui Hachimura, proper, in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers ahead Rui Hachimura drives as Milwaukee Bucks middle Brook Lopez defends throughout their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

The Lakers’ Armel Traore dunks in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Lakers star LeBron James reacts on the sideline in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

The Milwaukee Bucks’ AJ Inexperienced shoots as Lakers guard Jalen Hood-Schifino defends in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

Lakers head coach JJ Redick reacts to an official’s name in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures)

The Lakers’ Maxwell Lewis grabs a unfastened ball in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash)

Lakers star LeBron James, proper, and his son, Lakers rookie Bronny James, react on the sideline in the course of the second half of their preseason recreation in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (AP Picture/Morry Gash) Present Caption 1 of 55 Lakers star Anthony Davis drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks middle Brook Lopez defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee. (Picture by Stacy Revere/Getty Pictures) Broaden

The Lakers picked up their first preseason win – and the primary of JJ Redick’s teaching profession – in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time at Fiserv Discussion board after happening a 31-4 run within the last quarter.

With Austin Reaves sidelined due to ankle soreness – which Redick mentioned the crew isn’t involved about – Max Christie (eight factors on 3-of-4 capturing) stepped into the beginning lineup alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura (14 factors, 5 rebounds) and D’Angelo Russell (six factors, 5 assists).

However it was the Lakers’ bench, led by first-round choose Dalton Knecht (13 factors, eight rebounds, 4 assists) and Exhibit 10 contract-signee Quincy Olivari (11 factors, 5 rebounds) that orchestrated them to a 107-102 comeback victory over the Bucks.

After trailing by as many as 15 factors (89-74) with 9½ minutes left, and each groups principally using end-of-bench gamers for important elements of the second half, the Lakers scored 20 unanswered factors to take a 94-89 lead with fewer than 5 minutes left within the recreation.

Olivari knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the course of the Lakers’ run.

“Quincy simply fully modified the sport,” Redick mentioned postgame. “To me, and I advised our guys this [afterward], what he did is the blueprint for what we’re asking for a number of of our gamers by way of simply selecting up fullcourt, being disruptive, taking break day the shot clock. He simply executed precisely what we wish from somebody in his place.”

Just like his preseason debut in opposition to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night time, James solely performed within the first half, ending with 11 factors, six rebounds and 4 assists in 16 minutes.

Davis had 11 factors, eight rebounds and three blocked photographs in 25 minutes, enjoying early within the third quarter earlier than sitting out the ultimate 18½ minutes.

The Bucks, who led 58-52 at halftime, have been led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (20 factors, seven rebounds, two blocked photographs) and Bobby Portis (23 factors on 8-of-9 capturing off the bench). Milwaukee didn’t play its starters within the second half.

The Lakers’ Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent (eight factors) and Christie have been on minutes restrictions.

Redick mentioned of Reaves: “Simply thought it’d be good to offer him [time]. He’s been within the gymnasium with us for almost all of September and performed within the second half Sunday night time. Thought it might be good for him to have the night time off.”

Thursday’s matchup reunited acquainted faces.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers was the Clippers’ coach when Redick performed for them from 2013-17. Regardless of earlier public criticisms, each mentioned there are not any unhealthy emotions between the 2.

“We’re positive,” Redick mentioned earlier than the sport. “I don’t carry beef with folks. And I’m not going to get into the historical past of Doc and I’s relationship proper now. And I in all probability received’t ever. He’s positive in my ebook.”

Whereas working for ESPN as an NBA analyst final season, Redick criticized Rivers throughout an look on “First Take” final February because the Bucks struggled after Rivers changed Adrian Griffin midseason.

“I’ve seen the development for years – the development is at all times making excuses,” Redick mentioned of Rivers on the time. “Doc, we get it, taking on a crew in the course of a season is difficult. It’s laborious, we get it. However it’s at all times an excuse. It’s at all times throwing your crew below the bus. There’s by no means accountability with that man. There’s by no means accountability.”

Redick mentioned he regretted his tone whereas criticizing Rivers.

“I’ll share that after that ‘First Take’ look, there have been quite a lot of conversations that I had with folks – each at ESPN and inside the league – that supplied quantity of perspective whether or not I had stayed within the media or whether or not I had pursued a training job,” Redick mentioned. “I’ll say this once more, remorse my tone in that case. I’ve owned that and I remorse my tone.”

Thursday was additionally the primary time former Lakers coach Darvin Ham, who Redick changed and is now Rivers’ lead assistant coach, was on the alternative sideline of his former crew.

Initially Revealed: October 10, 2024 at 8:49 p.m.