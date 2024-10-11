Lakers rally to beat Bucks for 1st preseason win – Orange County Register

Lakers rally to beat Bucks for 1st preseason win

Lakers star Anthony Davis drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks middle Brook Lopez defends in the course of the first half of their preseason recreation on Thursday night time in Milwaukee.

The Lakers picked up their first preseason win – and the primary of JJ Redick’s teaching profession – in opposition to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night time at Fiserv Discussion board after happening a 31-4 run within the last quarter.

With Austin Reaves sidelined due to ankle soreness – which Redick mentioned the crew isn’t involved about – Max Christie (eight factors on 3-of-4 capturing) stepped into the beginning lineup alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura (14 factors, 5 rebounds) and D’Angelo Russell (six factors, 5 assists).

However it was the Lakers’ bench, led by first-round choose Dalton Knecht (13 factors, eight rebounds, 4 assists) and Exhibit 10 contract-signee Quincy Olivari (11 factors, 5 rebounds) that orchestrated them to a 107-102 comeback victory over the Bucks.

After trailing by as many as 15 factors (89-74) with 9½ minutes left, and each groups principally using end-of-bench gamers for important elements of the second half, the Lakers scored 20 unanswered factors to take a 94-89 lead with fewer than 5 minutes left within the recreation.

Olivari knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the course of the Lakers’ run.

“Quincy simply fully modified the sport,” Redick mentioned postgame. “To me, and I advised our guys this [afterward], what he did is the blueprint for what we’re asking for a number of of our gamers by way of simply selecting up fullcourt, being disruptive, taking break day the shot clock. He simply executed precisely what we wish from somebody in his place.”

Just like his preseason debut in opposition to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night time, James solely performed within the first half, ending with 11 factors, six rebounds and 4 assists in 16 minutes.

Davis had 11 factors, eight rebounds and three blocked photographs in 25 minutes, enjoying early within the third quarter earlier than sitting out the ultimate 18½ minutes.

The Bucks, who led 58-52 at halftime, have been led by Giannis Antetokounmpo (20 factors, seven rebounds, two blocked photographs) and Bobby Portis (23 factors on 8-of-9 capturing off the bench). Milwaukee didn’t play its starters within the second half.

The Lakers’ Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent (eight factors) and Christie have been on minutes restrictions.

Redick mentioned of Reaves: “Simply thought it’d be good to offer him [time]. He’s been within the gymnasium with us for almost all of September and performed within the second half Sunday night time. Thought it might be good for him to have the night time off.”

Thursday’s matchup reunited acquainted faces.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers was the Clippers’ coach when Redick performed for them from 2013-17. Regardless of earlier public criticisms, each mentioned there are not any unhealthy emotions between the 2.

“We’re positive,” Redick mentioned earlier than the sport. “I don’t carry beef with folks. And I’m not going to get into the historical past of Doc and I’s relationship proper now. And I in all probability received’t ever. He’s positive in my ebook.”

Whereas working for ESPN as an NBA analyst final season, Redick criticized Rivers throughout an look on “First Take” final February because the Bucks struggled after Rivers changed Adrian Griffin midseason.

