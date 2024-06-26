Lainey Wilson Reveals ‘Whirlwind’ Tracklist Featuring Miranda Lambert Collab

Extra Lainey Wilson

The third tune to be launched from the album, 4x4xU, will drop on Thursday, 4 July – an enormous day in nation music with Morgan Wallen releasing his new monitor, Lies, Lies, Lies, and Zach Bryan dropping his subsequent album, The Nice American Bar Scene, on the identical day.

4x4xU follows the discharge of singles Nation’s Cool Once more and Whirlwind’s official lead single, Cling Tight Honey, climbing up the Prime 20 of US nation radio. You’ll be able to pre-order/pre-save Whirlwind and add 4x4xU to your streaming library right here.

As for the Whirlwind tracklist, Wilson has shared that her forthcoming album options 14 songs and only one collaboration: Miranda Lambert stars on the third monitor of the LP, Good Horses.

You will discover the Whirlwind tracklist under.

Wilson stated of her new album on Instagram upon saying the tracklist, “Writing & recording these 14 songs over the previous couple of years has helped me keep grounded in methods you’d by no means imagine. This album introduced me again to my roots and made me really feel at dwelling throughout occasions once I couldn’t have been additional away, and my largest hope is that it provides you that very same sense of consolation that it has for me.”

Be a part of our neighborhood with our FREE weekly e-newsletter

Whirlwind might be launched through BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville on Friday, 23 August.

Lainey Wilson’s new album follows the mammoth success of her fourth album, Bell Backside Nation.

Launched in late October 2022, Bell Backside Nation noticed Wilson take over nation music, profitable Finest Nation Album on the Grammys, Album of the 12 months on the ACM Awards, and Album of the 12 months on the CMA Awards. The 16-track album noticed her peak at #35 in Australia, #9 on the US Prime Nation Albums Chart, and #2 on the UK Nation Albums Chart.

Along with the accolades topped on the album, Wilson was topped Entertainer of the 12 months on the latest CMA Awards and made her technique to Australia for the primary time (to nice success).

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind Tracklist: