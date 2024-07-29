Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement to Michael Polansky

Girl Gaga appeared to substantiate she is engaged to boyfriend Michael Polansky whereas attending the 2024 Summer season Olympics in Paris.

Footage shared through Instagram on Sunday, July 28, confirmed Gaga, 38, talking to Prime Minister of France Gabriel Attal, Gaga launched Polansky to the French politician as “my fiancé, Michael,” who shook Attal’s hand.

Whereas Polansky’s face isn’t proven within the footage, images snapped from the Olympic Video games present the businessman sporting the identical black baseball cap with white lettering. Gaga was clad in a Group USA jacket and black sun shades along with her platinum blonde hair pulled again right into a easy ponytail.

Us Weekly has reached out to Gaga’s reps for remark.

Days earlier than, Gaga had carried out on the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday, July 26, the place she sang the music “Mon Truc en Plume” completely in French alongside the banks of the River Seine.

Gaga sparked engagement rumors in April when she was noticed in West Hollywood sporting an enormous diamond on her left ring finger. She and Polansky have been first linked in December 2019 and subsequently quarantined collectively throughout the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going sturdy, enjoying video video games and playing cards, and caring for ourselves,” the “Dangerous Romance” singer captioned a selfie of the pair through Instagram in March 2020. “Essential reminder: preserve your thoughts as stress free as attainable and your physique shifting.”

In a November 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gaga reiterated that her “canine and the person that I really like are my complete life.” Nonetheless, in early 2023 rumors started to flow into that the couple have been experiencing issues of their relationship.

A supply solely informed Us on the time that the duo had labored by way of “some points” however had come out the opposite facet stronger. “They’re in a significantly better place now and really feel comfy socializing as a pair,” the insider mentioned.

Gaga was beforehand engaged to Taylor Kinney from 2015 to 2016 after which to Christian Carino from 2017 to 2019. After experiencing two failed engagements back-to-back Gaga determined to “take it gradual” with Polansky, based on one other supply.

“[He] brings actual stability to her life,” the insider mentioned of Polansky in January 2021, including that the couple have been “past smitten with one another” and that Gaga’s “fame” was of no curiosity to Polansky. “After they’re collectively, they’re all the time touching, laughing and it’s apparent they actually love one another,” the supply informed Us.