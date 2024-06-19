LA Sparks rookie Cameron Brink tears ACL in left knee

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Los Angeles rookie Cameron Brink tore the ACL in her left knee, the Sparks introduced Wednesday.

The rookie ahead needed to be helped off the courtroom after struggling the damage within the first quarter of the Sparks’ 79-70 loss to Connecticut on Tuesday evening. Brink performed beneath 4 minutes and dedicated one foul earlier than getting damage.

As soon as over to the sideline, the No. 2 decide within the draft hobbled towards the locker room, however was pressured to cease on account of the ache. A pair of Sparks personnel lifted Brink off her ft and carried her to the locker room.

The 22-year-old Brink got here into the sport averaging 8.1 factors, 5.7 rebounds and a pair of.5 blocks in her first season for Los Angeles (4-11). She’s tied with A’ja Wilson for the second-most blocks within the WNBA.

“Aside from the 2019 season I’ve misplaced a starter to damage each single yr I’ve been a head coach on this league,” Curt Miller stated. “You simply need to have the mentality of subsequent particular person up and rally round it.”

Brink is on the U.S. 3×3 crew for the Paris Olympics and a alternative must be named for her.

The Sparks head to New York to play two video games towards the Liberty on Thursday and Saturday.

