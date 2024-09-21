La Liga speedster was on Barcelona’s radar since 2023, confirms former director

Barcelona’s summer season switch window largely revolved round a participant who ultimately by no means arrived – Nico Williams.

Regardless of the Catalans reportedly set in pole place to signal the teenager a number of instances over the summer season, the Basque star opted to remain at Athletic Membership for yet one more season as he had some unfulfilled desires at his childhood membership.

Barcelona’s curiosity in Nico, nonetheless, goes far again to when the teenager was on the finish of his final contract as revealed by Jordi Cruyff in a current interview.

Cruyff reveals Barcelona’s plan with Williams

Talking to the media after Barcelona’s 1-2 defeat towards Monaco, the membership’s former sporting director revealed that the membership had good reviews about Nico in 2023 and hoped to signal him when his deal ran out in the summertime.

“These are the moments when I’ve a nasty reminiscence, that was earlier than and at the moment is at the moment. He was being watched, he was an fascinating participant whose contract was coming to an finish,” mentioned Cruyff, as quoted by SPORT.

Barça wished Nico since final 12 months, reveals Cruyff. (Photograph by Jan Kruger/Getty Photos for Soccerex)

“He has already been seen within the Euros, he’s particular, he’s younger and matches with nearly all the large groups in Europe, who would already prefer to have him,” he added.

Conscious of curiosity from European giants, nonetheless, Athletic Membership pushed for a renewal with the winger and sealed it on December 1 2023, extending it from June 30 2024 to 2027.

Within the course of, the Basque membership ensured that the participant was not a free agent in June however his deal nonetheless included a €58 million launch clause that Barcelona had been prepared to set off.

Nico, nonetheless, opted to remain on the finish and didn’t give the Blaugrana an opportunity to set off the clause.

As for Jordi Cruyff, he left his function within the administration a number of months earlier than the beginning of the 2023-24 season and transferred his duties to Deco who’s now within the workplace.

Whereas Barcelona did not safe the teenager this summer season, the outlet relays that they are going to be again subsequent June hoping to lure the participant to the Spotify Camp Nou. The participant desires of representing the membership as properly however needs for a departure to be on good phrases.